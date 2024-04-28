Laos considers Thailand’s proposal for ASEAN troika meetings

Picture courtesy of Thairath Plus

The Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson, Nikorndej Balankura, confirmed that Laos has received and is considering Thailand’s proposal for ASEAN Troika and Troika plus meetings, which aim to alleviate the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.

The proposal is Thailand’s attempt to engage with Myanmar’s military junta to resolve the situation while simultaneously advocating for humanitarian aid and peace.

Thailand put forth this proposal in the middle of the week, suggesting these mechanisms as a means of engagement with the military leadership in Myanmar. This proposal has been presented to Laos, which currently holds the chair position in ASEAN for this year.

The ASEAN Troika refers to a community body that comprises foreign ministers of the previous, current, and next ASEAN chair countries, which are Indonesia, Laos, and Malaysia, respectively. The plus in the proposal signifies the inclusion of other interested ASEAN members who are keen on facilitating peace or are alarmed by the ongoing crisis.

However, Nikorndej stated that the other ASEAN members have not yet explored the Asean Troika plus. A timeline for the ASEAN Troika meeting has not been established, as discussions among stakeholders have yet to occur. Laos, in its capacity as the ASEAN chair, will need to initiate discussions with the involved ASEAN members.

Nikorndej expressed Thailand’s desire for ASEAN to adopt a more proactive role in addressing the situation in Myanmar, highlighting the ASEAN Troika as an apt platform for this.

“We are ready to talk if they ask us to do so.”

He also noted that the situation had shown signs of peace over the past two days. Thailand, being a neighbouring country to Myanmar, is prepared to consult with Myanmar and other international organisations to collaborate further and alleviate the crisis.

Reuters reported that on April 11, resistance fighters and ethnic minority rebels in Myanmar had seized the critical trading town of Myawaddy, which borders Thailand. This move proved to be a significant challenge to the well-equipped military, which is struggling to maintain governance and uphold its credibility on the battlefield, reported Bangkok Post.

Following a government counteroffensive, the rebels withdrew. On April 20, 3,000 people fled across the border, all of whom have since returned, according to the Thai government.