Land of teenage tears – tackling Thailand’s youth depression and suicide | The Thaiger

Thailand
Land of teenage tears – tackling Thailand’s youth depression and suicide
Thailand had the highest suicide rates in ASEAN, according to a recent study conducted by the World Health Organisation. The WHO ranked Thailand 32nd worldwide in its annual suicide rate report which came out earlier this month. The report indicated around 10,000 deaths by suicide per year, much higher than other ASEAN countries.
Many of the deaths are Thailand’s younger population.
The focus of this report is on Thailand’s youth – how they are being affected with depression, some of the possible causes, and campaigns like the #BTSLoveMyself campaign launched in conjunction between UNICEF and pop group BTS.
A few years back, Somrak Chuwanichawong from Bangkok’s Srithanya Hospital presented her research on depression, suicide and public health in Thailand. Her report noted the increased number of suicides in recent years could be attributed to personal depression. Somrak said at the time that depression can have many causes, but when combined with mental imbalances, can lead to suicide when left untreated.
Then in December 2017, Thailand’s Department of Mental Health director general Boonruang Trairuangworawat claimed that an estimated one million Thai teenagers suffer some sort of clinical depression, many untreated. On top of that Boonraung said that two million more are at risk, making an upward of three million among a population of eight million teens in Thailand.
Three months ago the current DMH director general Kiattibhoom Vongrachit released another report showing that Thailand’s youth now have an increased risk of depression and suicide. In the first six months of 2019, 40,635 calls were made to DMH’s hotline; 13,658 of the calls were from children and young people aged between 11 – 25 years of age.
This is around a 20% rise in the rate of calls made during 2018.
According to a report from Google and Temasek towards the end of last year, the Southeast Asian region is poised to reach 480 million internet users by 2020, with smartphones users making up roughly 90% of this number.
But more than this, the report also found that on average, consumers in Southeast Asia spend 3.6 hours per day on mobile internet. Thais though spend 4.2 hours per day on mobile internet. For context, consumers in the US spend an average of just two hours per day on mobile internet.
Statistics from the ‘We Are Social’s 2018’ report also show that Thailand’s social media penetration is strong. According to the report, out of a population of 69.1 million, 57 million are internet users, 51 million are active social media users, 55.6 million are unique mobile users, and 46 million are active mobile social media users.
Thailand’s public health minister Somchai Chakkraband, speaking at an international symposium, said that becoming hooked on social media for many hours each day heightens the risk of depression. It was also reported at the same symposium that 800,000 people had called the DMH with many parents saying they have trouble communicating with children who they say are “addicted to social media”.
Experts agree that overuse of social media could be a cause of depression and youth could be most susceptible to such a side effect.
On September 10, the WHO, in collaboration with global partners, launched a “40 seconds of action” campaign, which will culminate on World Mental Health Day on October 10. This year’s theme is suicide prevention.
Just coming to the end of a two year campaign, the ‘Love Myself’ campaign is a UN-sponsored anti-violence/anti-suicide campaign spearheaded by South Korean pop group BTS in partnership with the Korean and Japan Committee for UNICEF.
The campaign idea was introduced by the group as a sponsorship to #ENDviolence, a UNICEF global campaign aimed at the protection of young people so they can live without the fear of violence, and promotes the hashtag #BTSLoveMyself, which asks fans and supporters to post self-loving photos with the hashtag to different social media platforms.
The band is hugely popular in Thailand and the campaign is being followed by local authorities as a template for future outreach campaigns to Thai teenagers.
Compounding the lack of support for youth in general, is non-existent support for LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, intersex) youth. There are only two support groups in Chiang Mai City for gay men, and no support groups for lesbian women. There is also very little to no support for street youth and none for refugee youth, who cannot legally get a diploma or work in Thailand. With a lack of structure in their lives, some Thai youth have turned to gangs and violence as a source of community, expression and/or survival.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
SOURCE: The ASEAN Post | Wikipedia | love-myself.org
Environment
Dam contaminated with heavy metals in Chachoengsao
PHOTO: Thai PBS World
People living around a small dam in Khao Hin Sorn district of Chachoengsao, directly east of Bangkok, are being told to stop using water from the reservoir after it was discovered that it is contaminated with heavy metals.
Officials of the Royal Irrigation Department took water and soil samples from the Royally-initiated reservoir for tests, which revealed poisonous and high levels of copper, lead and zinc.
Somchai Prailin, irrigation chief of Chachoengsao province, said that people living around the reservoir must to stop using the water until it is deemed safe to drink, which may be several years. As a temporary measure to assist villagers water trucks are being arranged until a new water source can be sorted out.
Somchai added that the toxic waste found around the reservoir will be removed and sent to a waste treatment facility in Sa Kaew province. Meanwhile, Chachoengsao provincial industrial chief Mr. Kittipong Chalitthakul said that officials have been gathering evidence, including testimonies from villagers and results from water and soil sample tests, in their bid to identify who had been dumping untreated toxic waste in the vicinity of the water source.
Khao Hin Sorn police superintendent, Pol Col Chavarat Sasiwong, says there are several ways into the reservoir which trucks can use to dump waste, adding that there is no CCTV system at or around the dam.
One villager, Suchart Piew-iam, told Thai PBS that his family has been using water from the reservoir, which flows into a khlong in the village, on daily basis because it looks clean and clear.
“But lately my children have been suffering with rashes after bathing with water taken from the khlong”.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Renting a motorbike in Thailand? Have a valid license.
Transport minister Saksayam Chidchob says he’s intent on tackling Thailand’s shameful road toll. Recognising that motorcycles are the main culprit (75% of road deaths in Thailand involve motorcycles and motorbikes), he’s proposing some new laws, at least for tourists at this stage.
Up until now tourists have been easily able to rent a motorcycle by just showing a passport, according to The Bangkok Insight. Now the proposal will require that tourists are in possession of a valid motorbike driving licence when they rent.
Read our Top 10 tips on riding a motorbike in Thailand HERE.
The proposal was among a long list of new standards being considered over the next month by various transport sub-committees ahead of recommendations to the transport minister in October.
With Thai licences for “big bikes” likely to come into force before the end of the year, tourists who may be able to rent a small bike may be prohibited from renting a larger machine, according to ThaiVisa.
The changes could be in place before the holiday season over December, January and February.
SOURCE: Bangkok Insight | ThaiVisa
Politics
Convicted of murder, sentenced to death, now stripped of MP status
PHOTO: Nawat Tohcharoensuk MP
“Nawat’s request for bail pending an appeal was refused. He was jailed immediately. Once bail was denied, he lost his status as an MP as per Sections 101 and 98 (6) of the Constitution.”
A Pheu Thai MP for Khon Kaen in the north-east yesterday sentenced to death by the provincial court after being found guilty of masterminding the murder of an official at the Khon Kaen Or Bor Tor six years ago.
The court ruled that the case was proven that 52 year old Nawat Tohcharoensuk arranged for the murder of 53 year old Suchart Kotethum in front of the victim’s home in the Chomphon housing estate in the main city area of Khon Kaen back on May 3, 2013. The estate is also where the provincial governor and other leading officials lived.
The victim was shot eight times with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and a .38 calibre revolver. Police suspected a love triangle as the motive behind his killing.
Four men, including two police officers, were arrested and prosecuted over the murder. Two of the defendants, Pol Lt-Col Somchit Kaewprom, former deputy superintendent of Nong Rua district police, and Pol Senior Sgt-Maj Veerasak Chamnanphon of Nong Rua police station, were sentenced to life imprisonment and 37 years respective. The other two defendants were acquitted by the Khon Kaen provincial court.
On appeal the lower court’s verdict was overturned by sentencing all the four defendants to death, but commuted the sentence of all but Pol Lt-Col Somchit to life imprisonment.
The Pheu Thai MP Nawat Tohcharoensuk was later arrested and tried separately. He denied all the charges.
After the reading of the verdict, the Pheu Thai MP was taken to the detention cell on the first floor of the provincial court building while his lawyers placed a surety to request bail for their client. The lawyers said they would appeal against the verdict. Nawat’s bail was refused and was incarcerated immediately as his appeal progresses.
Nawath also made news headline on September 10 when he allegedly slapped the head of a fellow MP from Maha Sarakham province, Yutthapong Charatsathien, while his two henchmen held the victim. The incident took place in the office of party leader Sompong Amornvivat at the party’s head office. Yutthapong later filed a complaint with Makkasan police.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
