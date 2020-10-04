Koh Chang hotel agrees to settle dispute with American if he retracts his bad online review | The Thaiger

Thailand
Koh Chang hotel agrees to settle dispute with American if he retracts his bad online review
A Koh Chang hotel is agreeing to settle a dispute with an American being sued if he agrees to retract his bad online review of the hotel. Wesley Barnes, is being sued by the hotel after refusing to stop leaving bad online reviews of the resort on TripAdvisor. Immigration police arrested Barnes and detained him on defamation charges. The managing director of Sea View Koh Chang, Pholkrit Ratanawong, says the meeting is set for October 8 at the hotel.
“We want the disputed party to stop the damage by deleting the old reviews and clarify that his comments were not entirely about his experience with our service. If he had only commented about our service, that would have been fine. But there were accusations. That’s why we filed a defamation lawsuit.”
Barnes’ reviews allegedly contained accusations of slavery at the hotel and a racist comment about a staff member, who is Czech.
Pholkrit says the hotel was criticised about “how badly hotel staff were treated” and several bookings were cancelled after Barnes posted the review. He also says that foreign staff members had been threatened following media attention.
Despite Barnes’ being sued by the hotel, other foreigners had also posted negative reviews about the resort. Barnes stayed at the hotel for one night on June 27 and was involved in a dispute with staff after he refused to pay a 500 baht corkage fee when he allegedly took a bottle of gin into the hotel’s restaurant. Since then, Barnes has posted 4 negative reviews of the hotel on TripAdvisor.
The news of his arrest has many netizens weighing their own opinions of Thailand’s defamation laws, sparking controversy online. Some of those opinions can be seen here, along with responses by both Barnes and Sea View Resort.
Since the story made international headlines, Barnes was found to have a criminal record in his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, USA. The record indicates that he was arrested for possessing a firearm in a downtown venue. Barnes has been working as a teacher in Bangkok, despite his record.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More Thai airports to be prepared for the arrival of medical tourists
“Currently 1,123 foreigners in specially-prepared hospital quarantine facilities.”
A committee of the Department of Health Service Support, working to bring in international medical tourists at this time and develop Thailand into an international medical hub, has given initial approval to for the opening of 4 more airports, outside of Bangkok, for the arrival of medical tourists.
The director general of the Department of Health Service Support, Tares Krassanairawiwong, has announced that the airports being considered are U-Tapao (serving Pattaya and Rayong), Koh Samui, Chiang Mai and Phuket. The international sections of the airports have been closed since April this year.
Suvarnabhumi (BKK) and Don Mueang (DMK) airports have been open for the entry of overseas, and approved, medical tourists since the start of August.
Now, the committee is now waiting for approval from the country’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Thousands of medical tourists have arrived in Thailand since the reopening for approved medical tourists, and there are currently 1,123 foreigners in specially-prepared hospital quarantine facilities. 652 are patients and 471 are their partners or approved travel companions. National Thailand reports that these special medical tourist arrivals have brought in 114 million baht in revenue since the CCSA provided approval for the arrival of international medical tourists.
A CCSA sub-committee has also recently approved the concept of wellness or spa quarantine ,and guidelines are now being prepared to allow a new category of tourists. Meanwhile the Special Tourist Visa is now being rolled out permitting high-spend travellers, from low-risk countries, to arrive for stays of 90 days, renewable twice.
Thailand
Special Tourist Visa program leaves out those from high-risk Covid countries
Thailand’s Foreign Ministry is clarifying that the new Special Tourist Visa program will omit potential high-spend tourists from high-risk Covid countries from consideration. Tourism and Sports minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn says prospective tourists need to check with the Public Health Ministry (via their Thai embassies) to see if their home countries are permitted to visit Thailand under the program.
Phiphat also says that decreasing the mandatory quarantine for these tourists is too soon, as the ministry is waiting to evaluate the first batch of travellers under this new visa to determine whether they can move forward with the 14-7-6 formula in regards to decreased quarantine periods (14 days, 7 days and 6 hours).
“The most important factor is that nobody in local communities will be happy to let foreign tourists visit their towns without quarantine.”
But he says that the tourists being allowed in under the special tourist visa only pose “minor risks as they have to fly in on approved flights to pre-designated locations”. He says more emphasis should be put on illegal border crossings bringing in possible infections.
Despite delays in the first batch of tourists entering under the visa, the Sports and Tourism Tourism Ministry says they expect 1,200 tourists to enter this month. Such delays were attributed to entry procedures being muddled a bit as the special visa is relatively new, being announced officially in the Royal Gazette on September 29.
Each tourist admitted under the STV, can stay up to 90 days with the option to extend the visa 2 times for 90 days thereafter. The programme targets “rich” tourists as they are expected to stay long-term, or over 2 weeks, due to the mandatory quarantine regulations specifying 2 weeks in an alternative state quarantine hotel.
Each tourist has to provide proof of payment at an Alternative State Quarantine facility, post-quarantine accommodation, health insurance policy with at least a US$100,000 (3 million baht) Covid-19 coverage, as well as a Thai health and accident insurance policy with at least 40,000 baht outpatient and 400,000 baht inpatient coverage.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Thailand
Pro-democracy leaders banned from speaking at Thammasat University massacre anniversary event
3 pro-democracy leaders have been sidelined from speaking at this year’s Thammasat University Massacre 44th anniversary forum. Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, co-leaders of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration and Arnon Nampa, a human rights lawyer, were apologetically singled out on committee member Krisadang Nutcharus’ Facebook post yesterday.
He says university executives did not offer an explanation as to why they would not be allowed to speak other than saying they felt uncomfortable with their presence at the forum. The university, long a hot bed of student political fervor and protest, has more recently tried to avoid too much political attention, most recently denying the September 19 protest from being held at their campus. The protesters broke through the gate and held it there anyway.
“The decision makes us understand the attitudes, views and cowardice of these executives. The reason we organise the October 6, 1976 event is because we want to urge Thai society to listen to differing opinions.”
He maintained that the youth sacrificed their lives during the October 6, 1976 massacre to protect rights and democracy and fell because they had differing opinions. The forum will take place at the Sri Burapha auditorium at Thammasat University’s Tha Prachan campus.
Recently, the kingdom has been in turmoil over recent, student-led, anti-government protests, which has seen a plaque being placed stating that Thailand belongs to the people, only later to be removed with some of the rally’s leaders being arrested. Such rallies were not permitted by the university officials, but protesters pushed through campus gates and refused to leave, setting up camp-like areas for the more than 10,000 participants.
The Free Youth group announcing it will hold its next rally on October 14 at Democracy Monument. The United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration has also voiced its participation in the upcoming rally.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
