Fearless kindergarten kid shines as pint-sized hero during house fire in West Thailand

Picture courtesy of oniceshop888 TikTok

A kindergarten kid surprised locals and netizens alike when he reacted with remarkable composure and logic to a house fire, seeking help from passersby and even managing to provide a plausible cause of the fire in West Thailand. The child’s quick-thinking and relative calm were widely applauded online and impressed locals who responded to the scene.

Just after 1.30pm today, Walinda Bamrung and Ajcharaporn Noolek, owners of Naidum Kway Teow Kai Tun with Marum, a branch in Kanchanaburi, explained that they had initially stopped to assist a man whose car had run out of fuel, only to become involved in a more urgent situation.

They explained that while they were occupied with assisting the man, a young child, Phupa, quickly approached them from a nearby house. Climbing out of a window, as the doors had been locked, Phupa told them that their house was on fire. Despite the child merely being in kindergarten, Walinda and Ajcharaporn decided to investigate, intending to record the event as evidence should the child be lying and avoid being accused of trespassing. Ajcharaporn said…

“On entering the house, we found significant smoke and fire that originated from the bedroom. We instructed Phupa to step back, and the child then advised us to call the fire department.”

Efforts to extinguish the flames using the home’s garden hose were unfruitful, as the fire seemed to be concentrated in a bedroom, reported KhaoSod.

Even more remarkable was the child’s ability to suggest a plausible cause of the fire.

Despite initially denying playing with any matches, Phupa said that he was…

“Watching cartoons when suddenly there was a fire. The curtains were open and the sunlight could have combined and started a fire.

On being questioned about their mother, Phupa revealed that she was at work at a dental clinic at a nearby Robinson department store and Ajcharaporn and Walinda were able to contact her. After conversing with Phupa, we found that the house was not theirs but belonged to Grandpa Daeng. He had picked Phupa from school and left Phupa alone.

Walinda expressed her relief at having stopped to assist the child and praised Phupa’s quick thinking in seeking help and their ability to maintain composure under stress. Walinda said…

“I am glad we stopped to help the child, as others may not have taken the child’s cries for help seriously, considering their young age. Not many children would react as calmly and rationally as Phupa did.”

Walinda then capitalised on this incident to encourage parents not to leave young children at home alone, as it could lead to similar unforeseen circumstances.