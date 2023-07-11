Indulge in Steamed Korean Abalone at Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant

Steamed Live Korean Abalone with Glass Noodles and Minced Garlic in Soya Sauce. Image via Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant @ Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Experience a taste of refined Cantonese culinary tradition at Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant, located in Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit. The restaurant joyfully unveils their new Dish of the Month, from July to August 2023: Steamed Live Korean Abalone with Glass Noodles and Minced Garlic in Soya Sauce.

Bringing to the plate unparalled delicacy

Executive Chinese Chef, Lam Kok Weng, personifies the subtle sweetness of Korean Abalone through his culinary skills. This specialised delicacy is revered for its distinct firm texture, enhancing palates with a unique dining experience.

The Korean Abalone doesn’t just delight the taste buds but also brims with numerous health benefits. It is rich in essential fatty acids, calcium, iron, selenium, and magnesium, alongside being an excellent source of Vitamins E, A, K, and B12.

Serving details: Each dish is priced at THB 1,200++ and will be available from 1 July – 31 August 2023.

About Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant

Nestled on Level 2, Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit, Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant is open for lunch from 11:30 am – 2:30 pm and dinner from 6:00 pm – 10:30 pm. It’s worthy to mention that Wah Lok has been featured in two consecutive years, the 2022-2023 Michelin Guide Thailand. For reservations or more information, you can contact 02 090 7888 or email Fbreservations@carltonhotel.co.th.

About Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit

Situated strategically on Sukhumvit Road, between Asok and Phrom Phong BTS stations, the Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit offers convenient access to luxury shopping, dining, and entertainment. The luxury hotel houses 338 guestrooms and suites with a range of dining options including the Michelin Guide listed Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant, and the Cooling Tower Rooftop Bar. With over 1,200 sqm of event space, the hotel accommodates boardroom meetings and grand banquets for up to 600 guests.

Noteworthy amenities of the hotel include a 30-metre outdoor swimming pool, Kids Zone, Let’s Relax Spa and a fully equipped Fitness Studio. Visit www.carltonhotel.co.th for more information.

Press Release