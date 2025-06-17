Chumphon man caught with 456 meth pills on Highway 41

Routine highway patrol leads to drug bust and unexpected arrest

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

Police officers from the Highway Police Command apprehended 44 year old Chumphon resident, Jirasak or Em, for possessing over 400 methamphetamine pills. The arrest today, June 17, took place on Highway 41, inbound to Bangkok, in Ban Na, Mueang district, Chumphon province.

While patrolling the area, police noticed Jirasak overtaking their vehicle on a motorcycle. His suspicious demeanour suggested recent drug use, prompting officers to signal him to stop. He complied, showing a friendly attitude and willingly submitting to a search.

During the search, officers found a blue plastic bag resembling drug packaging in his left trouser pocket. Before they could proceed further, Jirasak fled, abandoning his motorcycle on the road.

Police used his motorcycle to pursue him and eventually captured him after a 1-kilometre chase, during which he was visibly exhausted.

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A thorough search revealed that the blue bag contained 456 methamphetamine pills. Upon interrogation, Jirasak confessed to buying the drugs through Facebook for 6,000 baht (US$185), arranging to collect them near a kilometre marker. He admitted to consuming four pills before the incident.

Jirasak now faces charges including illegal possession of a category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine), driving under the influence of drugs, and operating a vehicle without a valid driving licence. He has been handed over to Mueang Chumphon Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) in Din Daeng announced the arrest of two people and the confiscation of 500,000 methamphetamine pills in Chiang Rai province. The suspects are believed to be part of a drug trafficking ring led by a former inmate who previously served a 17-year prison sentence.

ONCB Secretary-General, Police Lieutenant General Phanurat Lakboon, stated on May 26 that the operation originated from a tip received in early April.

Police had been monitoring suspicious behaviour linked to an individual from Sa Kaeo province who had rented a residence in Chiang Rai.

