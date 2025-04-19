Khon Kaen ICU called ‘slaughterhouse’, complaint filed

Mancha Khiri Hospital in Khon Kaen province has requested police intervention after a man expressed his frustration towards nurses in the intensive care unit, referring to the facility as a “slaughterhouse.”

The hospital director, Pornpol Laowithaya, stated yesterday, April 18, that a formal complaint had been lodged with Mancha Khiri police against 45 year old Anucha Chuenjai, accusing him of defaming on-duty officials and causing a public disturbance. Dr Pornpol emphasised that the hospital would not tolerate such behaviour and urged the police to fully address the complaint.

Dr Pornpol remarked, “A hospital is a safe place with no compromise on violence.”

The incident occurred in Mancha Khiri district, in the northeastern province, when Anucha vocally criticised the ICU staff about his 70 year old mother Chamroon’s condition around 9pm on Monday, April 14. Chamroon, who experienced sudden weakness, was taken to the hospital by her family that evening.

Standing by his mother’s bed, Anucha demanded immediate attention, asking, “Can you come to see her first? Do you want me to make a video clip? She is dying.” His remarks gained traction on social media, and he labelled the hospital a “slaughterhouse” as he was directed to leave the room.

Dr Pornpol clarified that the nurses on duty had assessed Chamroon’s pulse and other vital signs, determining her condition to be stable. Consequently, she was classified as a non-urgent patient due to staffing shortages and a high volume of patients during the Songkran holidays.

Chamroon’s husband, 71 year old Somyong, indicated that she had previously suffered from asthma. He was present in the room with his wife and son during the incident.

Somyong apologised to the hospital staff on behalf of his son, acknowledging his son’s concern for his mother and expressing willingness to abide by the legal process. He stated that his son had since returned to Bangkok, reported Bangkok Post.

Police Colonel Theetacth Pongsuwan, the Mancha Khiri police chief, confirmed that at least three nurses would be called for statements. Discussions with the hospital chief will determine the extent of the hospital’s legal action against Anucha, including potential adjustments to the charges.