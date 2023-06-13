Russia’s national day: President Putin encourages patriotism and unity

Image Credit: INFORMACION.ES (facebook page)

Celebrating Russia’s National Day, President Vladimir Putin urged citizens to be patriotic and dedicated to their nation amid challenging times.

Speaking in Moscow, Putin did not mention Russia’s military operations in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defence released a video showcasing Russia’s beautiful landscapes, as well as citizens and soldiers expressing their love for the country. Putin also paid tribute to Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s former Prime Minister, who passed away at 86 years old.

President Putin addressed the nation on Russia’s National Day, emphasizing the importance of patriotism and unity in the face of difficult times. The event took place in the capital, Moscow, where Putin spoke during a ceremony in which awards were being presented. However, the Russian leader did not discuss the country’s ongoing war in Ukraine, or what he referred to as “special military operations.”

The Russian Ministry of Defence produced a video to mark the occasion, featuring beautiful sceneries from around the country, including lakes, forests, churches, and iconic architectural structures. The footage also included several soldiers sharing their love for Russia, with some saying…

“I am Russian, thank God I was born Russian. I am truly lucky,” and “Russia is like a guardian angel that has stood up from the underworld. This angel has existed for a long time and will continue to exist.”

Russia’s National Day commemorates the date when the country’s Parliament declared its renaming from the former Soviet Union to Russia in 1991. Later that year, the Soviet Union ultimately dissolved in December, and the Russian National Day was declared as June 12 every year since 1992.

In the same speech, Putin expressed his condolences to the family of Silvio Berlusconi, former Italian Prime Minister, who passed away at the age of 86. He praised Berlusconi as a true friend and mentioned his admiration for Berlusconi’s intelligence, vision, and ability to make balanced decisions even during the most challenging times.

Putin said…

“Silvio was someone I deeply loved, a true friend of mine. I personally admired his razor-sharp intelligence and far-sighted vision through balanced decision-making in solving various problems, even at the most difficult times.”