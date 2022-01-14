PM Prayut Chan-o-cha met at Government House yesterday with the Japanese Minister of Economy Trade and Industry to discuss cooperation between Japan and Thailand for future investments. They discussed the benefit to Thailand of the technology that Japan has supplied as well as a plan to meet sustainable development goals for the future.

The Prime Minister spoke of the contribution of METI and expressed appreciation for their help in pushing Thailand forward in technological fields such as 5G, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and various digital systems.

The 2 diplomats discussed using the shared technology to achieve sustainable development goals in the future like the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and moving to sustainable energy.

They spoke about Japan support and investment in S-curve industries – businesses and sectors that may dip as new technology is implemented that will eventually grow the business over time. Thailand thanked the Japanese representative for the support as the country invests in new technologies for a more prosperous future. The support also helped fuel the development of human resources in Thailand and PM Prayut thanked the Japanese Minister for that.

In turn, the Japanese METI Minister thanked Thailand for its participation as Japan pushes its Asia-Japan Investing for the Future initiative, targeting countries around Asia to partner with. The plan calls for matching up private sectors in different countries to create an innovate together with the hopes of leading to sustainable economic growth and future investment for both countries and for Asia overall.

A Memorandum of Cooperation on the Realization of Energy Partnership was signed at the close of the meeting, with PM Prayut overseeing it, creating an agreement between the Government of Japan and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand recommitting to their cooperation unclean of the stainable smart-energy.

A similar memorandum was signed earlier this week between Japan and another of their target partners, Indonesia.

