Southeast Asia
Japan-Thailand cooperation discussed by PM Prayut and Japanese Minister
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha met at Government House yesterday with the Japanese Minister of Economy Trade and Industry to discuss cooperation between Japan and Thailand for future investments. They discussed the benefit to Thailand of the technology that Japan has supplied as well as a plan to meet sustainable development goals for the future.
The Prime Minister spoke of the contribution of METI and expressed appreciation for their help in pushing Thailand forward in technological fields such as 5G, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and various digital systems.
The 2 diplomats discussed using the shared technology to achieve sustainable development goals in the future like the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and moving to sustainable energy.
They spoke about Japan support and investment in S-curve industries – businesses and sectors that may dip as new technology is implemented that will eventually grow the business over time. Thailand thanked the Japanese representative for the support as the country invests in new technologies for a more prosperous future. The support also helped fuel the development of human resources in Thailand and PM Prayut thanked the Japanese Minister for that.
In turn, the Japanese METI Minister thanked Thailand for its participation as Japan pushes its Asia-Japan Investing for the Future initiative, targeting countries around Asia to partner with. The plan calls for matching up private sectors in different countries to create an innovate together with the hopes of leading to sustainable economic growth and future investment for both countries and for Asia overall.
A Memorandum of Cooperation on the Realization of Energy Partnership was signed at the close of the meeting, with PM Prayut overseeing it, creating an agreement between the Government of Japan and the Government of the Kingdom of Thailand recommitting to their cooperation unclean of the stainable smart-energy.
A similar memorandum was signed earlier this week between Japan and another of their target partners, Indonesia.
SOURCE: MCOT
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Japan-Thailand cooperation discussed by PM Prayut and Japanese Minister
Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa once again, Serbian tennis star to be deported
Police raid art gallery opened as nightclub, 100 partygoers reportedly fled from police
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
Artificial intelligence intended to prevent abuse of state welfare
Narcotics Control Board clarifies cannabis laws after Health Minister’s statements
Drunken officer charged for name-dropping Big Joke, Prayut, King
Queen of England revokes military, royal titles from Prince Andrew, as US civil lawsuit proceeds in New York
Police find Covid-19 infected missing Russian tourist… In his own hotel room
No cut-off date announced for Test & Go entry with pre-approved Thailand Pass
Four men face charges for allegedly killing two Bengal tigers at a national park
Thailand News Update | Rising pork prices leads Thais to eat crocodile instead!
4 Thai women among influential figures recognised in Forbes 50 over 50 Asia list
Indonesia kicks off booster shot campaign as Omicron cases rise
CCSA concerned about rising Covid numbers among Thailand’s medical workers
Government news re-tweets explicit selfie & crocodile meat demand | GMT
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
Bangkok and Pattaya left out of the Sandboxes
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Thailand Test & Go registration suspended indefinitely, Sandboxes added
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
Thailand News Update | Test & Go, Sandboxes and Blue Zones?
69 provinces moved to Covid-19 orange zone, no drinking
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- North East2 days ago
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
- Singapore2 days ago
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Study: Sinovac with a Pfizer booster more effective than AstraZeneca
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand ranks as the best country in Asia to retire – International Living magazine
- Pattaya2 days ago
Third foreigner this week dies from building fall in Pattaya