Friday Covid Update: 8,158 new cases; provincial totals

Published

Published

 on 

15 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 21,898 with 200 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 8,158 new Covid-19 cases and 3,942 recoveries. There are now 74,795 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 11 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,308,615 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 85,180 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 108,313,948 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 52,332 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 128,885 received their second dose, and 361,472 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Chon Buri – 825
Bangkok – 766
Samut Prakan – 735
Ubon Ratchathani – 269
Phuket – 441
Khon Kaen – 299
Chiang Mai – 189
Nonthaburi – 368
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 179
Rayong – 146

Udon Thani – 124
Buriram – 130
Surat Thani – 109
Maha Sarakarm – 74
Nakhon Ratchasima – 172
Pathum Thani – 191
Samut Sakhon – 181
Songkla – 89
Pattalung – 63
Chachoengsao – 85

Sisaket – 158
Kalasin – 50
Prachuap Kiri Khan – 51
Roi Et – 56
Surin – 82
Nakhon Sawan – 65
Prachin Buri – 57
Nakhon Pathom – 91
Lampang – 66
Phitsanulok – 68

Saraburi – 57
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 80
Trang – 30
Phang Nga – 64
Chaiyaphum – 28
Tak – 36
Lop Buri – 83
Petchabun – 43
Krabi – 24
Kanchanaburi – 69

Ratchaburi – 33
Chanthaburi – 52
Sakon Nakhon – 81
Nong Kai – 75
Trat – 37
Yasothon – 39
Nan – 89
Srakaew – 30
Chumporn – 78
Payao – 50

Nakhon Phanom – 49
Mukdaharn – 37
Chiang Rai – 52
Phetchburi – 51
Pattani – 9
Suphan Buri – 55
Kamphaeng Phet – 42
Nakhon Nayok – 31
Satun – 22
Bueng Karn – 34

Amnat Charoen – 15
Yala – 7
Uthai Thani – 14
Mae Hong Song – 18
Loei – 43
Nong Bua Lumphu – 45
Chainat – 7
Pichit – 15
Phrae – 7
Uttaladit – 7

Sukhothai – 14
Narathiwas – 4
Samut Songkhram – 10
Ranong – 12
Lamphun – 11
Ang Thong – 20
Singburi – 17

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Morpheus
    2022-01-14 16:34
    These figures dont add up. In one small amphur within our province of Mukdahan they had 400 cases in one day. And our province hadly gets a mention in these figures released from CSA. And lets not forget here in…
    image
    palooka
    2022-01-14 17:05
    30 minutes ago, Morpheus said: I suspect the government down playing real Omicron cases. Not down playing, they just don't have a clue, you have to test and count to get real figures and they do neither seriously.
    image
    Chatogaster
    2022-01-14 17:28
    53 minutes ago, Morpheus said: These figures dont add up. In one small amphur within our province of Mukdahan they had 400 cases in one day. And our province hadly gets a mention in these figures released from CSA. And…
    image
    vlad
    2022-01-14 17:32
    200 Dead from Covid in 14 day's.
