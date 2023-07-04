Intoxicated man fatally shoots friend in Ratchaburi karaoke bar

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In the early hours of this morning, a chilling incident occurred at a popular Karaoke bar in the Ban Pong district of Ratchaburi province. A man believed to be under the influence fatally shot his friend inside a VIP room before fleeing the scene. The police promptly arrived at the location to investigate the case, believing it to be a premeditated act, and are now in pursuit of the alleged murderer.

At approximately 12.10am today, Suksiri Charnsiri, deputy inspector and investigator at the Ban Pong police station, received word of a shooting at a karaoke bar within the Ban Pong municipality. At the scene, in the VIP room of the karaoke bar, a 41 year old man identified as Nipon (surname withheld) was found severely wounded with a 9-millimetre gunshot wound on his left cheek, with the bullet passing through his right ear. Despite efforts to rush him to the Ban Pong hospital, he succumbed to his injuries later on. A bullet head and casing of the same 9-millimetre caliber were found and collected as evidence. The assailant, known as ‘Oat’, managed to escape amid the chaos.

Based on preliminary investigations, it is understood that prior to the incident, Nipon, along with a group of eight friends including Oat, were drinking and singing at this Karaoke bar from around 9pm the previous night. Amidst the revelry, Oat left the VIP room to grab something from his car, only to re-enter the room and aim a firearm at Nipon. Oat fired a shot, striking Nipon in the head, resulting in him collapsing onto the floor in a pool of blood. His attempt at a second shot failed as the bullet did not discharge, which prompted him to escape along with his group of friends, reported KhaoSod.

Police believe this act was driven by an unresolved dispute between the two, despite being friends, which took a tragic turn due to intoxication. Nevertheless, authorities are expediting the pursuit of Oat for further investigations to ascertain the cause behind this regrettable act, and to prosecute him according to the law.