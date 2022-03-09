Connect with us

Thailand

Intoxicated Chon Buri man claims to have ‘magical flower’, runs shirtless

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

An intoxicated man in Chon Buri province told police the pink flower he wore on his ear was ‘magical’, and made him invisible. He said this after allegedly running shirtless through traffic in Meuang Chon Buri district yesterday evening. The man also allegedly shouted and danced. Multiple police had to run after him, restrain him, and carry him to their car.

“…nobody actually saw me, so I didn’t commit any crimes. My magical flower makes me invisible and protects me.”

The man told police his name is Yutsiri Wangwiset, and that he is 37 years old. Yutsiri will be at the least charged with causing a public disturbance, public intoxication, and resisting arrest. Yutsiri ran through busy roads, risking the safety of himself and others. The Pattaya News reports that Yutsiri was “uncooperative”, and refused to obey police orders to stop running, shouting, and dancing, which forced multiple police to chase after him. After police arrested Yusiri, it was unkown what happened to the flower.

Local residents allegedly called the police frightened. Yutsiri was caught in the Baan Suan sub-district.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

    image
    Cabra
    2022-03-09 15:09
    I mean, really, who hasn't thought they had magical powers at some point while on a raging bender 🤪
    image
    MikeV
    2022-03-09 15:20
    Why is this news?
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

