Intoxicated Chon Buri man claims to have ‘magical flower’, runs shirtless

An intoxicated man in Chon Buri province told police the pink flower he wore on his ear was ‘magical’, and made him invisible. He said this after allegedly running shirtless through traffic in Meuang Chon Buri district yesterday evening. The man also allegedly shouted and danced. Multiple police had to run after him, restrain him, and carry him to their car.

“…nobody actually saw me, so I didn’t commit any crimes. My magical flower makes me invisible and protects me.”

The man told police his name is Yutsiri Wangwiset, and that he is 37 years old. Yutsiri will be at the least charged with causing a public disturbance, public intoxication, and resisting arrest. Yutsiri ran through busy roads, risking the safety of himself and others. The Pattaya News reports that Yutsiri was “uncooperative”, and refused to obey police orders to stop running, shouting, and dancing, which forced multiple police to chase after him. After police arrested Yusiri, it was unkown what happened to the flower.

Local residents allegedly called the police frightened. Yutsiri was caught in the Baan Suan sub-district.

