Bangkok harnesses AI to tackle illegal sidewalk use

Bangkok authorities are ramping up the enforcement of sidewalk regulations, deploying artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and fine lawbreakers. The Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Suphakrit Bunkhan, announced progress in the sidewalk management campaign, emphasizing the use of technology to improve the efficiency of law enforcement.

From June 12, 2022, to April 1, 2024, a pilot programme to penalise illegal parking and driving on sidewalks led to the detection of 74,333 violations. Out of these, 8,415 vehicle owners were summoned to provide statements, 225 received warnings, and 410 were fined a total of 293,300 baht.

The City Law Enforcement Office is expediting the process for all districts equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras integrated with AI systems to promptly issue summonses to vehicle owners.

Concurrently, the authorities are surveying additional locations for the installation of CCTV cameras with AI technology. As part of the campaign to deter cars and motorcycles from using sidewalks, strict law enforcement is in place to ensure public safety and protect the property of pedestrians.

This action is by Section 17 (2) of the Act on the Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the Country, B.E. 2535, as amended (No. 2), B.E. 2560, which prohibits parking or driving on sidewalks. During the period from July 2018 to April 2024, the efforts have resulted in 55,888 offenders being caught and fined a total of 62,429,000 baht, said the Director of the Traffic and Transportation Office, Thaiphat Thanasombatkul.

“A trial at 15 locations with CCTV systems had been successful in capturing images of motorcycles riding on sidewalks. These images, along with the vehicle registration details, were sent to the City Law Enforcement Office to track down the owners for fines in compliance with the Cleanliness and Orderliness Act, which states, ‘No one shall park or drive any vehicle on the sidewalks, except for entering a building or as allowed by traffic officers.'”

Reported outcomes

The results show a decrease in violations and a change in driver behaviour, leading to a target to expand the installation of such systems across Bangkok. An additional 100 locations are planned to be equipped by August, with the expectation that the entire installation will be completed by then.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by Bangkok’s administration to reclaim sidewalks for pedestrians and ensure that the city’s traffic laws are respected, enhancing safety and accessibility for all residents and visitors. With the aid of AI technology, the city aims to create a more orderly and law-abiding environment on its streets and sidewalks, reported Khaosod.