Immigration to deport men after alleged eco-vandalism in Koh Phangan | The Thaiger

Immigration to deport men after alleged eco-vandalism in Koh Phangan

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Nation Thailand
Immigration officials say they will deport the Hungarian and the Dutch man who were photographed handing sea creatures whilst diving in Gulf of Thailand off Koh Phangan. The men were arrested earlier this week and charged with “intruding in an area designated for environmental protection.”

Attila Ott and Francesco Simonetti have been so-called “long-stayers” in Koh Phangan. Ott is a diving instructor and owner of Pink Panther Scuba Dive Club and Simonetti is a chef at Il Barracuda Restaurant & BBQ. Police say the men were diving in an environmental protection zone off of the island’s Salad Beach. Photos from their dive show the men picking up marine life and even “tickling” the sea creatures.

Deputy Director of the Royal Thai Army Pakpong Saibol confirmed the men will have their visa revoked and will be deported. He says it’s an “expensive lesson.” Under Thailand’s Immigration Act, those who cause harm or damage can be deported, Pakpong notes. A Surat Thani Immigration officer says the men offended many Thai people in the province and encourages locals to call the bureau’s hotline if they see anyone harming marine life or breaking other laws.

Photos of the men handling the sea creatures were widely shared on social media. Some say the men should get deported for disturbing wildlife. Others say the marine animals are not endangered and the men should just pay a fine instead. Since the men were long time residents in Thailand, and 1 of them is reportedly married, they should face punishments in the country rather than be kicked out.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

2 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Joe

    September 4, 2020 at 4:55 pm

    The threat of deportation will raise the amount of brown envelope money nicely.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    September 4, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    They will probably be happy to go if the Thais paid the fares.
    I would guess they have had enough of this persecution, simply because they are foreigners and likely to cough up big bucks.
    If Thais had done this terrible crime they would not even been arrested.
    And now it appears these marine animals are not even endangered.
    Could it be that the Thais that objected were in businesses in competition to the Pink Panther diving club . . .

    Reply

