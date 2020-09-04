image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

UPDATE: Local DJ Covid case, 3 pubs closed down for cleaning

The Thaiger

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

UPDATE: Local DJ Covid case, 3 pubs closed down for cleaning | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Siam2Nite
    • follow us in feedly

UPDATE: 4 more Covid-19 cases today. 3 were new patients – Thais returning from overseas. The other 1 included in today’s tally is a prison inmate from Bangkok – his positive test has rattled the CCSA who had just spent most of Wednesday crowing about their achievement of reaching 100 days without any locally-based infections.

His positive test has led to a 3 day closure of the bars where he had worked as a DJ until recently, when he ended up in a drug correction centre at the Klong Prem prison near Chatuchak. The staff from the 3 bars he had worked before his incarceration are all now in quarantine, as are the other 5 people he lived with at a condo, including his wife and mother.

The unnamed DJ had not been out of the country. He is 37 years old. His infection was revealed on Wednesday and announced to the public the morning after. His positive test ended a 100 day run without any new local infections anywhere in Thailand.

The man is currently being treated in isolation at a hospital run by the Corrections Department. He was sentenced to prison by the Criminal Court on August 26 on drug offences and sent to the Central Special Correction Institution for 14 day quarantine. His positive test came to light during a scheduled test of all inmates serving a quarantine period before heading to a normal prison. 14 other prisoners, who accompanied the man to court on August 26, are now being tested and checked.

According to the Bangkok Post, the man worked as a DJ at two branches of the 3 Day 2 Night pub, in Rama III and on Rama V.

The man also worked as a DJ at First Cafe on Khao San Road, from 9am-midnight on August 18. The dates he worked these establishments are well within a 2 week possible incubation period before his infection was discovered

The 3 pubs places have been closed until at least next Monday for cleaning. The staff have been sent to quarantine for 14 days. The man lived at the Ban Suan Thon condominium in Bang Mod with 6 other people, including his wife and mother. They are now being quarantined as well. The CCSA has made no comment about possible contact with patrons or other people at this stage.

Tests on 4 of his housemates have so far come back negative. The results of tests on his mother and wife are due this afternoon.

The 4 new cases take the overall tally of infections in Thailand to 3,431. There have been no new deaths from Covid-19 since June 2 – the death toll remains at 58. The other 3 infections announced today were Thai returnees from Saudi Arabia, the US and Singapore. All tested positive during their time in quarantine.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Sanook.com

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Glenn

    September 4, 2020 at 5:16 pm

    and did this guy test positive and asymptomatic or positive and outwardly sick?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Amnesty International says drop the charges pressed on protesters

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

34 seconds ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Amnesty International says drop the charges pressed on protesters | The Thaiger
PHOTO Prachatai

“This recent slew of arrests of peaceful demonstrators illustrates the authorities’ intensifying crackdown on freedom of expression and assembly.” Amnesty International is calling on the Thai government to drop the charges pressed on pro-democracy activists. So far 31 activists have been arrested on charges relating to their involvement in the July 18 rally at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument. Many leaders of the July 18 rally have been charged with violating the emergency decree’s orders which banned large public gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Around 1,000 people attended the rally calling on the end to the military-run […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 case: Negative results for 150 officials

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Covid-19 case: Negative results for 150 officials | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thairath

Tests results are negative for all 150 officials who came in contact with the recent Covid-19 patient. The patient, a 37 year old inmate at a Bangkok prison, tested positive for the virus this week after the country went 100 days without a local transmission. From the time the inmate was detained on drug charges and went to court on August 26 to when he tested positive on September 2, he reportedly came in contact with 150 officials, according to an official from the Criminal Court. “Initially, the court found and separated officials the patient had come in contact with […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 case: Restaurant closed, employees in quarantine

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 4, 2020

By

Covid-19 case: Restaurant closed, employees in quarantine | The Thaiger
PHOTO: naewna.com

A Nonthaburi restaurant is temporarily closed after a former employee tested positive for Covid-19. The 37 year old man tested positive while incarcerated at a Bangkok prison on drug charges yesterday. He worked at the restaurant Sam Wan Song Kuen on Rama V Road from August 12-25. Nonthaburi Governor Sujin Chaichumsak ordered the restaurant to close for just 3 days, but says all the employees must go through a 14-day state quarantine. Family and close friends of the restaurant employees are asked to self quarantine for 2 weeks. Customers who visited the restaurant over the past 2 weeks are asked […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending