Illegal migrant workers rounded up – employers fined
FILE PHOTO
The government’s Department of Employment has started rounding up illegal foreign workers following last year’s amnesty.
Checks on nearly 50,000 foreign workers at establishments in the past month had led to the arrest of 1,162 illegal workers and the prosecution of 204 law-breaking employers.
The Department of Employment (DOE) chief Anurak Tossarat says 113 teams of officials, police and national security officers checked on establishments nationwide over the past month. As of August 3, the teams had checked on 2,419 employers covering 46,254 foreign workers.
They had arrested and prosecuted 204 employers, 157 of whom were charged for hiring undocumented workers. They also arrested 1,162 workers, 612 of whom were charged for working without official permits.
The arrested workers included 668 from Myanmar, 287 from Cambodia, 103 from Laos, 63 from Vietnam and 41 from other countries.
Labour Minister Pol General Adul Sangsingkeo affirmed that law-breaking foreign workers from all nations would face fines and deportation.
In a bid to solve the country’s shortage of 40,000 fisheries workers, Adul said that his ministry would speedily import fisheries workers from Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam via the memorandum of understanding system, he said.
The officials again warned that those who employed illegal migrant workers or allowed them to work in jobs other than what the permits allowed will face a fine of 10,000-100,000 baht per worker. For repeated offences, the employer will face one year in jail and/or a 50,000-200,000 baht fine, plus a three-year ban on employing foreign workers.
The foreign workers who lacked permits, or were found doing work other than that allowed under their permits, will with face a 5,000-50,000 baht fine, then be deported and face a two-year ban from applying for a work permit.
Employers who harboured illegal workers would additionally face up to five years in jail and up to a 50,000 baht fine, while those allowing illegal foreigners to stay on their premises will be fined up to 20,000 baht.
“There is no safe level of alcohol use” – The Lancet
The Lancet, the world’s most respected scientific and medical journal, reports that there is no ‘safe’ level of alcohol consumption in a new report. The journal has editorial offices in London, New York, and Beijing. The findings of the study were released yesterday (Thursday).
The report follows up on evidence collected in an analysis of 2016 global alcohol consumption and disease risks. The Lancet study, funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, uses data from the 2016 Global Burden of Disease report, which included information on premature death and disability from over 300 diseases by sex and age in 195 countries over a 26 year period.
Some of the key points in the report conclude…
• In 2016, alcohol was the leading risk factor for disease and premature death in men and women between the ages of 15 and 49 worldwide
• Alcohol accounts for nearly one in 10 deaths, according to the study
• For all ages, alcohol was associated with 2.8 million deaths that year
• Deaths include alcohol-related cancer and infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, cardiovascular diseases, intentional injury such as violence and self-harm, as well as traffic accidents and other unintentional injuries( such as drowning and fires)
• Alcohol in breast milk may lead to lower cognition in kids
Denmark, Norway, Germany and Argentina led the way in world-wide consumption of alcohol during 2016. In Denmark 97% of men and 95% of women said they consumed alcohol in the year of the study.
The report alludes to the enormous costs to society in policing, regulation, domestic violence and health costs related to alcohol use and abuse.
One of the study’s key authors says that the most surprising finding was that even small amounts of alcohol use contributed to health loss.
“We’re used to hearing that a drink or two a day is fine. But the evidence is the evidence.”
The report shows that China, India and Russia led the world in alcohol-related deaths in men and women during 2016, partly according to their pollution sizes. The United States ranks fifth among men and seventh among women, the UK ranked 21st for men and ninth for women.
David Spiegelhalter, the Winton Professor for the Public Understanding of Risk at the University of Cambridge, is quoted in a CNN report saying that the report doesn’t take into account some of the social benefits that alcohol may provide.
“Given the pleasure presumably associated with moderate drinking, claiming there is no ‘safe’ level does not seem an argument for abstention. There is no safe level of driving, but governments do not recommend that people avoid driving,”
King’s College London alcohol researcher Robyn Burton describes the study “state-of-the-art.”
“The conclusions of the study are clear and unambiguous: alcohol is a colossal global health issue,” Burton wrote.
In a statement trying to counter some of the report’s findings, the Alcohol Information Partnership, a group comprising eight of the world’s biggest liquor companies, released a statement saying…
“Nothing in this study challenges the array of studies suggesting that choosing to drink moderately is associated with a decreased risk of some health issues and a lower risk of death. We advocate sensible drinking by those who choose to drink and support consistent, evidence-based advice, which enables people to make their own informed choices about alcohol.”
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.
His Majesty asks government to step up flood relief
PHOTO: Riding around Phetchaburi town today – The Nation
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has expressed concern for the people affected by floods around the country and has ordered the government to do its best to help them, according to the Thai PM.
Government spokesman Lt-General Sansern Kaewkamnerd quoted Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as conveying the concerns of His Majesty for his subjects.
Sansern said the government has been speeding up efforts to minimise flood damage by using the water management strategies initiated by His Majesty the late King Bhumibhol Adulyadej.
Sansern quoted Prayut as saying that all government agencies concerned were integrating efforts to help flood victims and alleviate the flooding situations.
The National Water Resources Office, the Irrigation Department, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, the Interior Ministry and provincial administrations of affected provinces are working together.
Three provinces – Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom and Phetchaburi – remained affected by floods on Saturday, according to the Smart Water Operation Centre of the Royal Irrigation Department. Eight provinces were previously affected, according to the premier.
The Smart Water Operation Centre expects that the serious flooding in Phetcahburi would ease in five days.
As in previous years, the Royal Irrigation Department has plans to use 382,000 rai (61,000 hectares) of paddy fields in Bang Rakam district in Phitsanulok to retain floodwaters in an effort to save Phitsanulok and Sukhothai from annual flooding.
“The Prime Minister has instructed all agencies to dispatch officials to help flood victims as much as they can,” said Sansern. “The agencies were also told to warn people about the impending flooding, so that they could prepare in advance and so minimise the damage.”
