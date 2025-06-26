Bangkok protest shuts hospital clinics, triggers traffic meltdown

Ramathibodi Hospital to suspend services Saturday due to protest

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Bangkok protest shuts hospital clinics, triggers traffic meltdown
Photo courtesy of Faculty of Medicine Ramathibodi Hospital, Mahidol University

Bangkok is bracing for chaos this Saturday as a major political protest near Victory Monument forces a leading hospital to shut its doors and the police to warn of severe traffic disruption across the Ratchathewi district.

Ramathibodi Hospital announced the suspension of services at its special and premium clinics on Saturday, June 28, from 3pm onwards, citing safety concerns over the nearby rally.

“Due to the political rally, Ramathibodi Hospital will suspend services at the special and premium clinics on Saturday, June 28 from 3pm onwards.”

Patients needing further information are advised to visit the hospital’s website at www.rama.mahidol.ac.th.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) issued a traffic advisory urging commuters to steer clear of Victory Monument and surrounding roads from 3pm to 10pm, as heavy congestion is expected due to the protest.

Photo of Phahon Yothin Road courtesy of Shutterstock

To ease the chaos, the MPB has outlined several alternative routes for motorists:

Inbound Phahon Yothin Road:

    • Turn into Soi Din Daeng 1 for Din Daeng Road

    • Or make a U-turn in front of the PTT petrol station at Sanam Pao, then use Phahon Yothin Soi 2 or Soi 5

Inbound Din Daeng Road:

    • Turn left onto Ratchaprarop Road at Din Daeng Triangle

    • Or use Ratchawithi Soi 3 and Soi Rang Nam

Outbound Phaya Thai Road:

    • Turn left into Soi Yothi to connect to Rama VI Road

    • Or go via Ratchawithi Soi 15 and the Tuek Chai intersection

Photo of Phaya Thai Road courtesy of lookphotos

Outbound Ratchawithi Road:

    • Closed from the Tuek Chai intersection onwards

The police have apologised for the disruption and urged the public to plan, especially those travelling through central Bangkok during the protest window, reported The Nation.

Anyone needing assistance can contact the MPB hotline at 1197.

With the city’s roads expected to choke and services suspended at one of its top hospitals, Saturday’s rally is already leaving its mark, even before it begins.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, June 26, 2025
x