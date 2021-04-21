Human Rights Watch calls on Thailand to release activists detained on lèse majesté charges | Thaiger

Thailand
Human Rights Watch calls on Thailand to release activists detained on lèse majesté charges
The Human Rights Watch is calling on Thai authorities to release pro-democracy activists who are detained on lèse majesté charges which carry an up to 15 year prison sentence for insulting the Thai Monarchy. HRW says the charges should be dropped because the activists’ rights to freedom of expression and assembly have been violated.
2 of the detained activists, both students at Thammasat University, have been on a hunger strike as a form of protest against their pre-trial detention. Parit Chiwarak has been on a hunger strike for 35 days and Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul has been on the strike for 21 days. HRW says the 2 activists should be released and transferred to a hospital for medical supervision.
HRW Asia director Brad Adams says Thai authorities should immediately drop the cases against Parit, Panusaya as well as others who were “unjustly charged for their peaceful pro-democracy protests, but at a minimum, they should be released on bail.”
“Holding activists in detention prior to trial and conviction, which could be years away, seems aimed to unfairly punish them rather than fulfill a legitimate state interest.”
Back in February, Parit along with 3 other prominent activists Arnon Nampha, Somyot Pruksakasemsuk and Patiwat Saraiyaem, were ordered to pre-trial detention for charges related to their actions in the pro-democracy movement. Last month, Panusaya and 2 other democracy activists, Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, and Panupong Jadnok, were ordered by the Bangkok Criminal Court into pre-trial detention for lèse majesté charges relating to speeches demanding monarchy reform at a September rally.
Under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, known as the lèse majesté law, insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy carries a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison. The activists were also charged with sedition under Section 116 of the Criminal Code, which carries a punishment of up to 7 years in prison.
The activists have been denied bail and the HRW says they could end up being detained for years until their trial is concluded. HRW says holding the activists in pre-trial detention on lèse majesté charges violates their rights under international human rights law.
With the rise of the student-led pro-democracy movement, the number of lèse majesté charges has increased over the past year. For nearly 3 years prior, lèse majesté prosecutions never made it to court. Over the past year, 82 people have faced lèse majesté charges for actions at rallies or on social media related to the pro-democracy movement. Adams calls it a “witch hunt.”
“The Thai government should stop this witch hunt against peaceful dissenters and demonstrate respect for human rights by permitting all viewpoints… The government should engage with United Nations experts and others about amending the lèse majesté law to bring it into compliance with Thailand’s international human rights law obligations.”
SOURCE: Human Rights Watch
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai police to focus on busting house parties and other social gatherings
Police are now focusing on busting house parties and other social gatherings in an effort to combat the spread of Covid-19. With large parties and nightclub hopping setting off a new wave of the coronavirus, with the epicentre in nightlife district in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area, the Royal Thai Police are now ordered to delay its crackdown drunk driving to focus on stopping illegal social gatherings.
Officers are now on the look out for loud music and party lights as well as venues that are break the Covid-19 closure orders. They are also keeping an eye on social media as well as the traffic to see if people are flocking to a particular area. The public is also asked to report any illegal gatherings and parties to police.
Police will focus on stopping private parties and other social gatherings in 18 provinces classified as “red zones” under the highest control to contain the spread of Covid-19 including Chon Buri and Bangkok. Under the emergency orders, there are also policies and rules for police officers to protect themselves from the virus.
While police have been ordered to put the drunk driving campaign on hold, officers may still set up road checkpoints for crime prevention.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Bangkok
Group rallies outside US Embassy in Bangkok, calls for America to stop interfering in Thai politics
In the midst of a pro-democracy movement in Thailand, some claim the United States government is influencing Thai politics and even fueling the divide between political parties, particularly those who support the Thai monarchy and the younger activists who are pushing for democracy and monarchy reform. Yesterday, a group rallied outside the US Embassy in Bangkok calling on the American government to stop interfering with Thai internal affairs.
One of the leaders of the Prachachon Khon Thai group, Phichit Chaimongkon, says the American government pushes for democracy across the world and has been meddling in the affairs of various countries for the past 2 decades, leading to conflict. He claims the US has been involved in political groups in Thailand that threaten both national security and the monarchy.
The demonstration was led by Nitithorn Lamlua, a lawyer and a former leader of the now-defunct People’s Democratic Reform Committee, a group that pushed for democracy with the king as head of state and called for the removal the then-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Yesterday, the group submitted a letter to US Chargé d’Affaires Michael Heath in its second call to the US government to stop interfering in Thailand’s internal affairs.
US embassy spokeswoman Nicole Fox says the US government is not funding or supporting protests or political movements in Thailand.
Back in October, a group of Thai royalists gathered outside the US Embassy in Bangkok and called on the American government to stop a so-called “hybrid war,” saying the US was interfering in Thai politics and creating a political divide in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
74 Covid patients who refused to go to field hospitals may face prosecution
Thailand’s Health Ministry says it may prosecute a number of Covid-19 patients who refused to be treated at field hospitals. It’s understood the 74 patients, most of whom are from so-called “hi so” families in Bangkok, told officials that a stay in a field hospital would be “inconvenient”. Instead, deputy public health minister Sathit Pitutecha says the patients decided to stay at home, thereby violating the communicable disease law.
“Every Covid-19 patient must be taken care of by medical personnel from the Ministry of Public Health at a ministry medical facility, otherwise they violate the communicable disease law. The ministry is considering taking legal action against those who have refused to follow ministry regulations.”
The Bangkok Post reports that the Health Ministry says the patients in question are from the Thong Lor cluster of infections linked to nightlife venues in the capital. Sathit says the patients told officials they would only stay in private rooms in hospitals. He adds that it is vital that all infected people are hospitalised, as severe symptoms can develop at any time and patients need to be monitored by qualified medical workers.
He points to the case of the Thai actor Kom Chuanchen to prove his point. The celebrity initially only developed mild symptoms after testing positive for the virus and was able to communicate normally. However, he is now in intensive care with breathing problems.
In other news, police in Bangkok have summoned 2 executives from clubs in the capital for questioning. Kiattipong Khamtai and Decha Pilalee from the Krystal Club and Emerald Lounge are accused of violating the emergency decree and the communicable disease law and will be questioned on May 3 at Thong Lor police station. The latest wave of infections, including the B117 or UK strain, is widely thought to have arisen from parties at both clubs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
