House passes historic bill allowing first trimester abortion | The Thaiger

Thailand
House passes historic bill allowing first trimester abortion
In a historic decision, the Thai House of Representatives passed a bill that would allow abortions during the first trimester of pregnancy. Abortion is currently illegal under Thailand’s Criminal Code unless under certain circumstances, such as if the abortion is necessary due to health reasons or if the woman was a victim of rape.
Under the bill, which was sponsored by the Cabinet, women who are up to 12 weeks pregnant would be able to have an abortion performed by a qualified doctor. Woman would not need to give a reason for the abortion. Abortion would still be illegal for women more than 12 weeks pregnant.
The Move Forward Party had also proposed a bill that would allow abortions for women who are up to 24 weeks pregnant. The House of Representatives discussed the 2 bills yesterday and voted in favour of the Cabinet sponsored-bill. The bill will be reviewed by a committee in parliament.
An advisor from the international non-profit Women Help Women, Sulaiporn Chonwilai, says the organisation supports abortions during the second trimester. Sulaiporn says she helps many pregnant young women who sought to have an abortion after 12 weeks.
Sulaiporn adds that she wants MPs to remove Section 301 in Thailand’s Criminal Code that punish women for self-abortion or procuring an abortion. The offense carries a punishment of up to 3 years in prison and a fine up to 6,000 baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM to host Covid task force meeting as officials say no plans for national lockdown
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will host a special meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration today, to debate potential additional disease prevention measures. Having seemingly gone months without a case of community transmission, Thailand finds itself in the grip of a sudden Covid-19 outbreak, linked to illegal migrants.
Officials are currently insisting there is no talk of a nationwide lockdown, although a number of provinces have imposed their own versions. Provincial officials in Samut Sakhon, centre of the outbreak, have declared the province a “quarantine area” until January 3. All sports stadia, parks, schools and other educational institutions are shut. Restaurants can only offer a takeaway service, while grocery shops must remain closed between the hours of 10pm and 5am.
Meanwhile, the neighbouring provinces of Samut Songkram and Samut Prakan have both gone into lockdown until January 4, closing all public spaces and cancelling New Year celebrations and other events. The northern province of Chiang Mai has imposed a lockdown on the 3 sub-districts of Tha Ton, Malika, and Mae Ai.
Today’s meeting of the CCSA will debate the introduction of tougher restrictions, aimed at combatting any further spread of the Covid-19 virus. There has been no indication of what these measures might look like but, in response to social media rumours and speculation, officials insist a national lockdown is not on the agenda.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials say no evidence of hoarding, price hikes, among face mask retailers
As demand for face masks spikes amid a new Covid-19 outbreak in the Kingdom, the Commerce Ministry has conducted checks on pharmacies and other retailers to ensure pricing is fair and there is no hoarding of supplies.
Permanent secretary Boonyarit Kalayanamit says officials carried out spot-checks on 573 retailers yesterday and found no evidence of any wrongdoing. Masks are being sold for 2.50 baht each, or between 50 and 125 baht for a pack of 50, depending on the quality and brand.
While there is nothing to indicate that face masks are being hoarded, Boonyarit says some retailers are running low on stock, due to the increased demand. He insists there is no reason to panic-buy or stockpile, pointing out that the Covid hotspot of Samut Sakhon still has sufficient supplies to meet demand.
Thailand has 30 factories producing face masks, capable of churning out around 5 million a day. It’s understood the Internal Trade Department has asked manufacturers to step up production as a precaution.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government urged to offer amnesty to illegal migrants and their employers
The Thai government is being urged to grant amnesty to undocumented migrant workers in the Kingdom and to extend the reprieve to their employers. The call has been picked up by a number of Thai media outlets, as well as Thai citizens concerned about the latest Covid-19 outbreak.
Those calling for the amnesty say it would stop workers fleeing quarantine detention because they fear arrest and would prevent bosses abandoning illegal workers by the side of the road. At least one employer in the Covid hotspot of Samut Sakhon is believed to have dumped 24 workers by the roadside. It’s understood some bosses fear being arrested for using illegal workers, while others are panicked by the threat of Covid-19. To date, most of the cases in the latest outbreak have been detected in migrant workers.
It’s hoped an amnesty would grant workers the time to gain legal status and a work permit, without fear of prosecution, while helping bosses to register their staff through the correct legal channels. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration is expected to discuss the proposal when it meets today, although it’s thought any amnesty would require approval by the Thai Cabinet.
Meanwhile, the CCSA has addressed a backlash against migrant workers from some panicked quarters, pointing out the vital contribution they make to Thai industry. CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin has called on Thais to view the workers as their “brothers and sisters”.
Migrant workers are also being offered free Covid-19 tests, as the government hopes to persuade as many as possible to get tested for the virus.
