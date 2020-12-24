Bangkok
Bangkok cosmetic surgeon sentenced to prison for patient’s death
A cosmetic surgeon is sentenced to 5 years in prison for the death of a woman who had a severe allergic reaction to the anaesthetic during a facelift procedure.
The Thai Criminal Court sentenced the 51 year old Thanapol Thongprasert, who ran a clinic in Bangkok, to jail for recklessness causing the death of 72 year old Nattamol Prachaseri , establishing a medical facility without permission and operating without permission.
During the facelift procedure back in 2018, the doctor injected the patient with 12cc of anaesthetic without asking the patient if she was allergic to any medicine. Natthamol had a severe allergic reaction. Her lips swelled. Her fingers turned green. Her breathing appeared to stop.
To treat the reaction, the doctor pumped the patient’s chest with medicine. In the trial, this was understood to cause broken ribs, ruptured liver and internal bleeding leading to the patient’s death.
The doctor initially had a longer sentence, but the court shortened the sentence after the doctor’s confession. The patient’s daughter says the family has also filed for 200 million baht in damages in the Civil Court.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
The best places to see 2020 Christmas lights in Bangkok
If you live in Bangkok and you’re a fan of all things Christmas, you won’t want to miss out on some of the best light installations in the capital. With the city alive with Christmas decorations, trees, and Santa installations, here’s a round-up of some of the must-see attractions.
Let’s Celebrate at Central Embassy
Santa Claus is everywhere at this shopping mall in the Pathum Wan district (during breaks between preparations at the North Pole). Big, small, and somewhere in between, Santa can be seen throughout the mall, but it’s the huge Christmas tree decorated with manmade snow that steals the limelight. An ice-skating park and a rotating candy tree that’s 14 metres tall completes the offering.
Bangkok Illumination 2020 at IconSiam
Another mall celebrating all things Christmas is IconSiam, on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River. A lighting installation that runs the length of the promenade marks the year end festivities and the mall’s second anniversary, with sparkling Christmas trees and decorations inspired by Thai architecture. Artwork from New York-based graphic designer Mike Perry is set to be the highlight of the display.
Awakening Bangkok 2020
The Awakening Bangkok spectacle is being organised by Time Out Bangkok and takes place in the Charoenkrung area of the capital. High-tech light installations will illuminate the neighbourhood’s attractions, including the Grand Postal Building, the Prince Theatre, the retail outlet O.P. Place, and the community arts space, Warehouse 30.
The EmQuartier & The Emporium
With candy canes and gifts everywhere, the focus at the Emporium shopping mall in the Khlong Toei district is on colour and magic. And while you’re in the area, a selfie by the huge tree in front of the EmQuartier is worth the trip alone. It looks amazing during the day and spectacular at night. Inside the twin Emquartier shopping zones are resplendent with pink-themed Christmas decorations. Definitely a festive theme for shoppers this year. There’s also a very-Christmassy crossway link between EmQuartier and Emporium.
Siam Paragon
One of Bangkok’s largest and swishest shopping malls, Siam Paragon, in the Pathum Wan district, is all lit-up for the festivities, including a huge tunnel of illuminated palm trees, to bring a touch of the tropics to Christmas. They always do Christmas well. You can walk straight into Siam Paragon from the Siam BTS station.
Or, really, any of the other large shopping malls, especially the ones along the Sukhumvit shopping strip.
SOURCE: Time Out | Thailand TatlerKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok schools, nurseries, close for 12 days in bid to curtail Covid spread
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has closed all 437 municipal schools and 292 nurseries in the capital, amid confirmation of an additional 121 cases of Covid-19 in Samut Sakhon. The central province has become a hotspot of local transmission, with infection primarily concentrated on its migrant worker population.
BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang adds that most city officials have been ordered to work from home, calling on private companies and other government agencies to follow suit.
“We only have 4 weeks to control the disease. Global statistics show that 88% of outbreaks spread to become more severe. But if we can control the Samut Sakhon outbreak in 4 weeks, we may join the 12% that snuffed out the threat. Hence the meeting passed a resolution that 437 BMA-run schools and 299 child centres will be closed for 12 days to reduce social mixing, starting from December 24.”
Thai PBS World reports that Surasak Pholyoungsong, deputy governor of Samut Sakhon, has confirmed that total infections in the province now stand at 1,184. Of those, 55 are Thai nationals and the remainder are Burmese workers. 76 people, including 4 migrant workers, are receiving hospital treatment. To date, 9,417 people have been tested for the virus, with 5,292 results returned. Officials plan to test at least 10,300 people.
Migrant workers are currently being quarantined in the fish market where they worked, in a bid to prevent any further community transmission. Surasak says healthcare workers from Bangkok’s Bumrungrad Hospital are working with local officials to arrange accommodation and food for the workers.
Meanwhile, a Korean food outlet in the Siam Centre shopping district has had to close for 3 days for deep cleaning and disinfection after a staff member tested positive for the virus. According to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, the employee had visited Samut Sakhon in the days before the outbreak. Other staff members have all tested negative but have been placed on leave for 14 days and asked to monitor their health in that time.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak – who’s responsible?
Here are 2 resources for the above story…
https://thethaiger.com/news/national/…
http://www.rapid-asia.com/blog/forced…
Until the weekend many people would have never heard of Samut Sakhon, a province just south west of Greater Bangkok and sharing a provincial border with the capital.
The province is best known as a major hub for Thailand’s shrimp and fishing industry, packed with markets around the coastal tributaries that feed into the Gulf of Thailand.
As we now know there’s been an outbreak of Covid 19 in the province with upward of 1,000 people possibly infected.
Most of the finger pointing, so far, has been aimed at the large Burmese migrant worker community. Some 10,000 Covid-19 tests were underway as early as Sunday and those results are coming through now. The number of positive infections could end up well over 1,000 by the time the whole mess settles down.
Behind this current Covid outbreak is a longer tale about Thailand’s fishing and aquaculture industry. Seafood is an important part of the Thai diet, providing around 40% of the animal protein sources. The export of seafood contributes about 20% of total Thai food exports. It’s also been a hotbed of illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing causing some major markets, including the EU in 2015, to slap a trade ban on Thai seafood exports until they cleaned up the industry.
The allegations related to over-fishing practices and, important to the current situation, the employment and treatment of the mostly migrant workforce. Amongst allegations in a recent survey conducted by Rapid Asia, on behalf of the International Labour Organisation, 27% of workers surveyeddescribed circumstances of involuntary work and 12% had experienced some form of coercion.
The survey described at least 10% of the workforce as working under forced labour conditions. The survey covered both the fishing sector and the onshore seafood sector. 90% of workers interviewed reported being paid the minimum wage and others also noted that there were illegal salary deductions.
So, whilst it’s easy to point fingers at the largely Burmese migrant worker community, the following questions need to be addressed as blame is apportioned to this outbreak.
Who organised these workers to work at the markets and port? Who is their employer and pays their wages? Who organised their quarantine (if there was any)? And who organised their travel from the Thai/Myanmar border?
The answer lies in some of Thailand’s largest seafood processor plants and their parent companies, some operating huge franchises and export companies. There have been some high profile cases brought against Thai food processing companies alleging labour rights violations but most of these get dragged through courts and end up with counter suits for defamation. We’ve got links to some of these stories in the description below.
If there is going to be any upside to the current outbreak fiasco, it could be a new spotlight on Thailand’s fishing industry and its labour practices. Even the Thai Prime Minister today said, in a veiled comment, that the blame for the Samut Sakhon outbreak must be shared among the stakeholders. The Burmese migrant workers have become the headlines in this current outbreak but the real cause is decades of poor practices in the recruitment and handling of the migrant labour. The ones profiting most from Thailand’s fishing industry have, so far, not even rated a mention.
Tim Newton reporting for The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
No national lockdown, more than 25 provinces “at risk” of Covid-19
Bangkok cosmetic surgeon sentenced to prison for patient’s death
House passes historic bill allowing first trimester abortion
PM to host Covid task force meeting as officials say no plans for national lockdown
Officials say no evidence of hoarding, price hikes, among face mask retailers
Chiang Mai New Year countdown events still on
The best places to see 2020 Christmas lights in Bangkok
Thai government urged to offer amnesty to illegal migrants and their employers
Officials on the hunt for corrupt border guards blamed for Covid spread
Bangkok schools, nurseries, close for 12 days in bid to curtail Covid spread
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thai police to crackdown on labour traffickers
Police identify armed robbery suspect after he allegedly dropped his phone at the scene
Ayutthaya elephants “Santas” add a face mask to their Christmas costume
New Covid-19 cases in 17 provinces, CCSA spokesperson says to view migrants as “family”
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
Thailand tourism is changed forever
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
516 cases in one day – Samut Sakhon, Thailand’s new Covid-19 hotspot
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
576 cases in one day – Latest test results from Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak
5 people in Bangkok among 427 new Covid-19 cases
Government urged to let in 100,000 migrant workers from Myanmar despite Covid surge
Something fishy about the Samut Sakhon Covid outbreak – who’s responsible?
Thailand News Today | Covid outbreak update, migrant workers ‘dumped’, Phuket’s fake cases | Dec 23
Thailand News Today | 427 new C19 infections, Pattaya countdown cancelled, Elite Visa update | Dec 22
Thailand News Today | 800+ cases in Samut Sakhon, Countries block UK travel | Dec 21
Thailand News Today | Thais praised for Covid response, Travel Stimulus doomed, Alcohol Ban | Dec 18
Thailand News Today | New Year Covid style, Currency manipulation?, SCB scam | Dec 17
Thailand News Today | ‘Digital Nomad’ visa, ‘Property’ visa, Huge drug bust | Dec 16
Thailand News Today | Herbal Covid vaccine, HM answers questions, Thailand goes to moon | Dec 15
Thailand News Today | Bangkok air pollution, 28 Covid cases, Lao dam protest | December 14
The smog returns to Bangkok
Thailand News Today | 45 day tourist visa, Cher campaign for gorilla, Pattani arrests | Dec 11
Thailand News Today | BKK nurses infected, Burmese Covid strain, Boss case drama | December 10
Thailand News Today | Everyone welcome, Golf quarantine approved, 775M for Pattaya | December 9
Kiss the high season goodbye – Thailand’s long wait continues
Thailand News Today | Cannabis tourism, Covid in Chiang Rai, PM visits south | Dec 8
How to buy gold in Thailand – from bracelets to baht
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Thai PM says lockdown could become unavoidable
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Lockdown could be final straw for tourism in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Latest news from the Samut Sakhon Covid-19 outbreak
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Samut Sakhon outbreak reaches 689 cases, spreads to Bangkok and Samut Prakan
- Bangkok3 days ago
Samut Sakhon update: PM urges calm, BMA issues restrictions for Bangkok
- Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration cancels NY countdown events, asks workers to work from home
- Crime3 days ago
Patient allegedly shoots and kills doctor in Phetchaburi for overcharging
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
5 people in Bangkok among 427 new Covid-19 cases
James Pate
Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 1:31 pm
A 72 year-old getting a facelift from a fly by night clinic. What could possibly go wrong?