Groundbreaking Thai sci-fi flick ‘Uranus2324’ to release in July

Photo courtesy of The Nation

In a historic milestone for Thai cinema, Uranus2324, the nation’s first space science fiction film, is set to premiere on July 4. This highly anticipated film has already garnered significant attention, being one of only four films to receive funding under Thailand’s Soft Power initiative and securing global distribution deals.

Produced by Velcurve Studio in collaboration with GM Generators Co., Ltd. and Chamni’s EyePublic Co., Ltd., Uranus2324 promises an unprecedented cinematic experience.

The film follows a Thai female astronaut working for NASA who, after a catastrophic accident in space, experiences a miraculous event that reunites her with a past lover across the multiverse. This sapphic romance features two rising stars, Sarocha Chankimha and Rebecca Patricia Armstrong, supported by a cast of seasoned actors.

The film stands out not only for its compelling storyline but also for its technical prowess. With significant investments in creating realistic spacecraft and space station environments, Uranus2324 sets a new standard for Thai film production. It will be the first Thai movie to be released in Dolby 5.1, Dolby 7.1, and Dolby ATMOS sound systems, a quality previously reserved for major Hollywood blockbusters.

The international film industry has shown considerable interest, with Uranus2324 securing distribution in over 27 countries, marking a new benchmark for Thai cinema. Chosen by the Ministry of Culture as part of the Soft Power initiative, this film aims to showcase Thailand’s burgeoning film industry on the global stage, reported The Nation.

In related news, HBO’s hit series The White Lotus just wrapped up filming on Koh Samui for its highly anticipated Season 3. Scott Schaeffer, HBO’s Senior Vice President for Production, hailed Thailand as a cinematic paradise, praising its natural splendour and skilled local crews.

In other news, the 77th Cannes Film Festival presented significant opportunities for the Thai government, local filmmakers, and production companies to secure lucrative business deals. The festival, which ran from May 14 to 25, is expected to generate more than the 3.8 billion baht grossed from last year’s event.