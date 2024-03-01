Government lottery draw unveils six million baht prize in Songkhla

Photo courtesy of theAsianparent

The latest draw of the Thai government lottery, held today, March 1 has been announced by the Government Lottery Office (GLO) with the results just released in Songkhla province.

Participants can now check if their tickets have won prizes, including the coveted first prize, three-digit, and two-digit numbers, as well as numerous other rewards.

The first prize, a staggering 6 million baht, is the most anticipated award for lottery participants. The lottery also offers a front three-digit prize and a back three-digit prize, each worth 4,000 baht. The two-digit prize winners can claim 2,000 baht each. Additionally, adjacent prizes to the first prize are worth 100,000 baht each.

For those holding second-prize tickets, there are five prizes of 200,000 baht each. The third-prize tier includes 10 winners, each receiving 80,000 baht. Moving to the fourth-prize tier, there are 50 prizes of 40,000 baht each, and the fifth prize offers 100 winners of 20,000 baht each.

Lottery enthusiasts who missed the live draw can check the results online or through various other channels provided by the GLO. Furthermore, past lottery results can be reviewed for all previous draws, including those from February 16, February 1, January 17, December 30, December 16, and December 1 last year, reported Sanook.

Participants who discover they have won a prize are advised to double-check their tickets with the GLO to ensure the accuracy of the results. This precaution is crucial as it confirms the validity of their winning tickets and allows them to claim their prizes with certainty.

