Vaccine donation from Iceland and Germany confirmed

Both Iceland and Germany have each agreed to a donation Covid-19 vaccines to Thailand and the Thai Cabinet has now endorsed receiving the vaccine shipments. A government spokesperson expressed gratitude for the two donations totalling 446,100 vaccine from the two European nations.

The spokesman said that the vaccines represented the good relations Thailand have with the countries of Europe as well as steps forward in Thailand progress in negotiating and obtaining more Covid-19 vaccines as the country has recently stepped up its procurement of several different vaccine brands and various resources, including a stalled shipment of 1 million Pfizer vaccines from the United States said to be waiting on Thailand completing the proper paperwork through the correct channels.

Iceland has offered 100,000 Pfizer vaccines to Thailand as a donation to provide support to the nation’s Covid-19 efforts, according to the Thai government’s spokesperson.

346,100 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines are on offer by the Federal Republic of Germany in addition to the Icelandic donation. The German vaccine donation is intended to augment the efficacy of the distribution of vaccines throughout Thailand.

Both the donation of 100,000 Pfizer vaccines from Iceland and 346,100 AstraZeneca vaccines are expected to arrive in Thailand this month, around the same time as Hungary is set to fill an order of 400,000 AstraZeneca vaccines the Thai government had previously ordered.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

