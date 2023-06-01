Government confirms 4-month electricity discount for users below 300 units

PHOTO via Unsplash

The Thai government confirmed a four-month electricity discount from May to August this year. This relief measure aims to alleviate energy price hardship for users who consume no more than 300 units per month, with an additional 150 baht rebate per household in May for those using no more than 500 units.

Anucha Burapachaisr, deputy presidential secretary on political affairs, stated that there had been genuine information about the 150 baht discount on next month’s electricity bill following the previous payment. The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) said it would adjust electricity bills without the discount from May 14-17. MEA Smart Life or any of the 18 MEA offices can verify updated May electricity bills. If a reduction has been made, the MEA will provide the refund in the subsequent month.

Furthermore, the May 2023 electricity bills will be based on a recording from one of the days between May 14 and June 13.

The Office of the Election Commission approved measures to alleviate hardship and help reduce living expenses, in response to the impact of energy prices on electricity bills, as proposed by the government.

Consequently, the electricity discount will continue for four consecutive months for residential users who consume no more than 300 units per month, and there will be an additional discount of 150 baht per household for May for those consuming no more than 500 units per month. The system will apply the discount before calculating the value-added tax (VAT).

The government’s proactive four-month electricity discount and additional discount show its legal authority to help the public.

Last month, the decision to reduce electricity rates from May to August was met with reservations from Thai energy activists and politicians, who argue that the move does not address the root cause of expensive power bills.

Follow us on :













The subcommittee approved the fuel tariff (Ft) rate adjustment, which considers changes in fuel costs and other variables.

The suggested adjustment would lower household electricity bills by 1.5%, decreasing the rate from 4.77 baht to 4.70 baht per kilowatt-hour from May to August. This comes in response to public complaints about soaring electricity bills during the hot summer months. Read more about the debate HERE.