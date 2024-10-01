Google to invest 35 billion baht in Thailand, creating 14,000 jobs

Photo via Facebook/ Ing Shinawatra

Ruth Porat, President and Chief Investment Officer of Alphabet and Google, has unveiled an eye-watering 35 billion baht investment plan in Thailand. This massive cash injection is set to give the nation’s economy a turbo boost, with expectations to create a staggering 14,000 job positions.

Porat met with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra yesterday, September 30, to discuss the investment project in Thailand, along with cooperation on the growth of the Thai economy and digital society under the concept of “Leave No Thai Behind.”

During the discussion, Porat stated that Google would invest approximately US$1 billion, or about 35 billion baht, in a data centre and cloud region in Thailand. This investment is expected to create 14,000 job positions between 2025 and 2029 and generate economic value of around US$4 billion, or about 140 billion baht, by 2029.

In addition to the business discussions, Porat also congratulated PM Paetongtarn on her new position and expressed her excitement about visiting Thailand.

Porat shared that Google and Thailand have been strong partners for a long time, and this visit was a great opportunity to strengthen their relationship and cooperation. Porat and Google also hope that this upcoming project will bring the company and the country into a closer, long-term partnership.

PM Paetongtarn expressed her gratitude that Google has confidence in Thailand’s potential to support the company. The government is eager to improve relations and cooperation for the mutual benefit of both parties.

The PM highlighted a government policy called “Cloud First,” which aligns with Google’s guidelines and international standards. This policy focuses on efficient data management, aimed at improving government operations and public services to be more efficient, secure, and comprehensive.

Additionally, the government plans to spread knowledge about artificial intelligence (AI) to citizens, ensuring correct understanding and usage. PM Paetongtarn also assured Google that all cooperative efforts and projects discussed with former PM Srettha Thavisin would continue.

The 38 year old Thai PM pledged to make Thailand a prosperous hub for Google, fostering growth for Thai people and businesses both within the country and across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).