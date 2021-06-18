Connect with us

Thailand

Good Morning Thailand | Situation in Hua Hin, bars petition for overturn of alcohol ban, Sandbox

Thaiger

Published 

20 seconds ago

 on 

Today we talk with Steve Johnston about the situation in Hua Hin, Thailand bars petitioning the government to overturn the alcohol ban, Thais unable to re-enter Thailand through the sandbox program and Indonesian workers infected with Covid.

 

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

