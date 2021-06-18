Good Morning Thailand | Situation in Hua Hin, bars petition for overturn of alcohol ban, Sandbox

Today we talk with Steve Johnston about the situation in Hua Hin, Thailand bars petitioning the government to overturn the alcohol ban, Thais unable to re-enter Thailand through the sandbox program and Indonesian workers infected with Covid.

