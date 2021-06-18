Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai DDC probe into Covid-19 vaccine recipient deaths to finish next week
Thai health officials are finishing up an investigation into deaths involving those who had received the Covid-19 vaccine. The Department of Disease Control is looking into 68 deaths and plans to report the cause of death of each case next week.
So far, 13 of the cases are not directly related to the vaccine, according to the director of the department’s emergency disease and health hazards control division, Chawetsan Namwat.
“After thorough diagnosis by medical experts, we found that 13 fatalities were caused by other factors.”
The cause of death for 8 of those cases was acute coronary syndrome. Others died from immune thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, pulmonary embolism, purulent meningitis, intra-abdominal aneurysm, and brain aneurysm.
Since February 28, around 7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand. Less than 1,500 people were hospitalised sometime after being injected with the vaccine.
Of the doses administered in Thailand so far, 3.2 million doses were the Sinovac vaccine and 1.9 million doses were the AstraZeneca vaccine.
For the Sinovac vaccine, Chawetsan says 993 people were hospitalised after being injected with the vaccine due to severe side effects. Common side effects of the Sinovac vaccine include headache, dizziness and nausea.
For the AstraZeneca vaccine, Chawetsan says 472 people were hospitalised after being inoculated. The most common side effects are fever, headache, dizziness, nausea and muscle ache.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
