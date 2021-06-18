Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai DDC probe into Covid-19 vaccine recipient deaths to finish next week

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

38 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Facebook/กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์

Thai health officials are finishing up an investigation into deaths involving those who had received the Covid-19 vaccine. The Department of Disease Control is looking into 68 deaths and plans to report the cause of death of each case next week.

So far, 13 of the cases are not directly related to the vaccine, according to the director of the department’s emergency disease and health hazards control division, Chawetsan Namwat.

“After thorough diagnosis by medical experts, we found that 13 fatalities were caused by other factors.”

The cause of death for 8 of those cases was acute coronary syndrome. Others died from immune thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura, pulmonary embolism, purulent meningitis, intra-abdominal aneurysm, and brain aneurysm.

Since February 28, around 7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Thailand. Less than 1,500 people were hospitalised sometime after being injected with the vaccine.

Of the doses administered in Thailand so far, 3.2 million doses were the Sinovac vaccine and 1.9 million doses were the AstraZeneca vaccine.

For the Sinovac vaccine, Chawetsan says 993 people were hospitalised after being injected with the vaccine due to severe side effects. Common side effects of the Sinovac vaccine include headache, dizziness and nausea.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, Chawetsan says 472 people were hospitalised after being inoculated. The most common side effects are fever, headache, dizziness, nausea and muscle ache.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)39 seconds ago

Thai DDC probe into Covid-19 vaccine recipient deaths to finish next week
Thailand26 mins ago

Good Morning Thailand | Situation in Hua Hin, bars petition for overturn of alcohol ban, Sandbox
Politics32 mins ago

Thammanat Prompaew said to be PPRP’s next secretary-general

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand38 mins ago

Pattaya security guard dies after crashing into garbage truck
Thailand1 hour ago

Killer’s sentence reduced from 10 years to 3, plus community service
Phuket1 hour ago

Over 300 Phuket businesses awarded SHA Plus accreditation ahead of re-opening
Chon Buri2 hours ago

142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket 62% vaccinated, Sandbox ready to play in, hopefully
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases and 22 deaths
Krabi2 hours ago

Krabi hotels pin hopes on Phuket sandbox success
Tourism3 hours ago

Tourism bodies concerned vaccination uncertainty will disrupt re-opening
Indonesia4 hours ago

Over 350 vaccinated medical workers in Indonesia infected, dozens hospitalised
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Nightlife businesses petition government to reopen, sell alcohol
Coronavirus (Covid-19)15 hours ago

Koh Larn 70% vaccinated as Pattaya eyes reopening
Economy16 hours ago

BMA extends permits for street vendors to 2 years for stability
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending