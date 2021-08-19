World
Haiti earthquake confirmed death toll passes 2,000
As rescuers continue to work to assess the losses in Haiti, the death toll from Saturday’s 7.2 magnitude earthquake has surpassed 2,000 people. The devastating effects of the earthquake on the poor island nation have left thousands homeless, and today 250 more were added to the death count, reaching 2,189 people according to Haiti’s civil protection agency.
They estimate the earthquake has had a direct negative effect on 600,000 people and the agency calls for immediate humanitarian aid. Over 12,000 people have been injured by the quake and tens of thousands of buildings and structures were damaged or completely collapsed as a result of the intense tremor that was about twice as strong as the earthquake that decimated Haiti in 2010. at least 332 people are still listed as missing.
Security is a pressing issue, as is weather as Tropical Storm Grace dumped high winds and heavy rainfall across the country yesterday. The government declared a one-month state of emergency for the 4 most-affected provinces almost immediately, but aid efforts have been difficult and slow.
Some remote areas have yet to receive any aid and assistance, and exasperated residents in desperate need of supplies have blocked aid convoys. Mudslides and destruction have cut off roads to some areas and injured and killed countless victims. Assistance groups like USAID have taken to sea routes and air transport to reach those stranded in isolated areas.
The impoverished country, the poorest in the Americas, had still not recovered from the 2010 earthquake, had been severely impacted by Covid-19, and then last month the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, was assassinated amid political turmoil. Gang violence that had been plaguing the region around the capital city of Port-Au-Prince called a truce to allow emergency supplies in without the threat of violence.
Prime Minister Ariel Henry has vowed to accelerate aid to those in need, but last night admitted that things are grim.
“Haiti is now on its knees. The earthquake that devastated a large part of the south of the country proves once again our limits, and how fragile we are.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post and Reuters
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Haiti earthquake confirmed death toll passes 2,000
60 of 155 national parks reopened across Thailand
Father of teenager that was shot near Monday’s protest files police complaint
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
List of SHA+ Restaurants in Phuket
Doctor urges everyone to be nicer to people who have recovered from Covid, warns everyone will contract the virus
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
British man convicted of refusing to wear a mask, harassing police, to be deported from Singapore
Become an investor in The Thaiger
Thailand News Today | PM ponders restriction relaxation, no bail for Penguin | August 19
Outdoor adventures in Chiang Mai
Kratom can legally be grown and leaves can be sold commercially next week
5 local destinations to spend winters in Thailand
No drinking of snake blood at this year’s Cobra Gold military exercise, PETA says
Happy Paradise plan to welcome tourists, encourage spending
The adventurer’s hiking guide to Thailand’s trails
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Widow of former Prime Minister dies of Covid-19
Bangkok doctor who received 2 doses of Sinovac dies of Covid-19
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Covid-19 plan recruits 2,000 pharmacies in Bangkok to assist
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
Canada mandates domestic travellers must be vaccinated
Phuket restrictions to stay in place until at least the end of the month, exemptions apply
Medics want ban on vaccine exports, legal experts warn against it
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
Thai-made subunit Covid-19 vaccine gets ok for human trials
Almost 1 million Favipiravir pills are taken daily in Thailand
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
- News2 days ago
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
- Business3 days ago
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
- Bangkok4 days ago
Couple arrested shipping 490 grams of meth to Australia
- Business2 days ago
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
- News2 days ago
Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
- Phuket3 days ago
CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”