Generous driver sticks free snacks & masks to his pickup

A pickup driver in the northern province of Chiang Rai was praised by Thai TikTok users after he taped snacks and face masks on his car for people to take for free.

The video of the white pickup decorated with face masks and packs of snacks was posted last Friday, September 16, by a Thai TikToker, wetchayany.

The headline caption read…

“You are very kind! Chiang Rai is great!”

The video showed that there were a number of different snacks and face masks on the pickup. The vehicle also had a paper sign that said “Grab it for free.”

In the video, the pickup is parked waiting for the traffic light to turn to green from red. Two boys took a chance and dashed over to the stationary vehicle and grabbed a few snacks, said thanks to the driver, and ran quickly to their motorcycles before the light changed to green.

Many Thai netizens praised the pickup driver for his kindness while others added some fun comments, such as “the glue must be very strong to keep the snack packs on the car like that.”

The netizens said…

“It’s such a good idea! I feel so happy watching this video.”

“Look at the boy in the red shirt! He said thanks to the driver!”

“I saw this car today but didn’t dare to grab one ha ha”

“Happy for both giver and receivers”

Watch the video here.

SOURCE: Thairath | Khaosod

