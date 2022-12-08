Connect with us

Thailand

Geminids meteor shower predicted to hit Thailand on December 14 

Published

 on 

Photo by Rad Pozniakov on Unsplash

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) invited locals, tourists, and stargazers in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Chachernsao to watch the Geminid meteor shower on December 14.

According to the NARIT, the Geminid meteors will shower in Thailand from 8pm to 11pm while shooting stars are predicted to fire up to 150 drops per hour. The phenomenon is visible to the naked eye but those who will get the best view will be residents in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Chachernsao.

The director of the NARIT, Suppalerk Karuehanon, advised stargazers to lie on the floor to get the full cosmic experience. Suppalerk said the centre of the meteor will appear near a group of two bright stars in Gemini. This phenomenon usually happens in Thailand from December 4 to 20 of every year.

Suppalerk added that the Geminid meteors move quite slowly so they can be seen quite clearly but become more difficult to see after 11pm because the stars are too bright.

The officers have prepared several spots for stargazers to enjoy the meteor rain:

  • Chiang Mai
    Huay Lan Reservoir at the On Tai sub-district in Sam Kam Paeng district
    Online reservation is available here
    More information can be reached via 088 547 7834
  • Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)
    Nakhon Ratchasima Regional Observatory for the Public at the Suranaree University of Technology in the Mueng district
    More information can be reached via 04 421 6254
  • Chachoengsao
    Chachoengsao Regional Observatory for the Public at the Wang Yen sub-district of the Plang Yao district
    More information can be reached via 084 088 2264

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand36 seconds ago

Geminids meteor shower predicted to hit Thailand on December 14 
Crime14 mins ago

Kuwaiti overstayer busted in Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand
Thailand21 mins ago

What next for Bali as Indonesia bans sex?
Sponsored1 day ago

Top 5 Backlink Agencies in Bangkok for Your Business
Thailand42 mins ago

Jailed politician erects billboard to wish voters Happy New Year
Thailand1 hour ago

Beastly reptile crocs the world of small village in southern Thailand
Pattaya1 hour ago

Pattaya officials continue to struggle with homeless problem
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Thaiger Unfiltered Ask Us Anything
Crime2 hours ago

Fifteen drug smugglers shot dead after gunfight with Thai soldiers in Chiang Mai
Lifestyle2 hours ago

Bird watching event coming up at Thai forest park
World3 hours ago

Public executions return to Afghanistan
Thailand3 hours ago

TABBA requests 4am closing time during festive season
Press Room3 hours ago

Ayasan Service application provides one-stop home-cleaning services at the tip of your fingers
World3 hours ago

Czech man behind trans Thai refugee attack avoids Paris trial
Crime4 hours ago

Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

A sexy Thai model exposed as an identity thief and transwomen
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending