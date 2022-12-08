Geminids meteor shower predicted to hit Thailand on December 14 

The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand (NARIT) invited locals, tourists, and stargazers in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Chachernsao to watch the Geminid meteor shower on December 14.

According to the NARIT, the Geminid meteors will shower in Thailand from 8pm to 11pm while shooting stars are predicted to fire up to 150 drops per hour. The phenomenon is visible to the naked eye but those who will get the best view will be residents in Chiang Mai, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Chachernsao.

The director of the NARIT, Suppalerk Karuehanon, advised stargazers to lie on the floor to get the full cosmic experience. Suppalerk said the centre of the meteor will appear near a group of two bright stars in Gemini. This phenomenon usually happens in Thailand from December 4 to 20 of every year.

Suppalerk added that the Geminid meteors move quite slowly so they can be seen quite clearly but become more difficult to see after 11pm because the stars are too bright.

The officers have prepared several spots for stargazers to enjoy the meteor rain:

Chiang Mai

Huay Lan Reservoir at the On Tai sub-district in Sam Kam Paeng district

Online reservation is available here

More information can be reached via 088 547 7834

Nakhon Ratchasima Regional Observatory for the Public at the Suranaree University of Technology in the Mueng district

More information can be reached via 04 421 6254

Chachoengsao Regional Observatory for the Public at the Wang Yen sub-district of the Plang Yao district

More information can be reached via 084 088 2264