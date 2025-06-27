Thai student attacked in New York, transport staff criticised

A 26 year old Thai student and aspiring model was attacked and robbed in New York, prompting concerns about the lack of assistance from Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) staff. She was forced to flag down a vehicle to seek help from police.

A Facebook user shared details of the incident today, June 27, highlighting a warning for Thai nationals to remain vigilant. On June 22, Zyne (nickname) was brutally attacked at Brooklyn’s subway station. The attacker repeatedly punched and slashed her face, stealing her belongings. Part of the incident was recorded by her phone and uploaded automatically.

Zyne attempted to seek help from nearby MTA employees without success. She then had to flag down a passing car to contact the police and receive medical attention. She is currently recovering from severe physical injuries and deep psychological trauma. The attack bears a striking resemblance to a 2021 incident involving Thai model Bew Jirajariyawetch, who was randomly assaulted at Manhattan’s subway station.

Zyne has chosen to share her story, refusing to remain silent amidst a rise in violence, particularly against Asian women in New York City. Her courage highlights increasing frustrations over similar cases that often go unacknowledged or inadequately addressed. Victims face isolation, voicelessness, and vulnerability. She is calling for recognition, accountability, and change.

The Facebook post also provided an update on the case, noting that the New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested the suspect, 54 year old Lewis Doctor, four days after the incident. The arrest took place at Chauncey Street Subway Station, though no interviews have been conducted with local media regarding the motive for the attack, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a Thai woman was attacked after offering clothes to a naked woman walking along a road in Chon Buri. The 56 year old victim shared CCTV footage of the incident on June 10 to warn others about the dangers of helping strangers. Despite suffering only minor injuries, she was left shaken by the attack.