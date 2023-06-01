Free rides on Bangkok’s Yellow Line monorail during June trial

Photo via Facebook

The (MRTA) announced that a one-month trial run of the Yellow Line monorail will start on Saturday, June 3, offering free rides for commuters during this period. The decision was made during a meeting between the Department of Rail Transport and Eastern Bangkok Monorail (EBM), the company responsible for the line’s concession.

Staff members working on the Yellow Line will receive briefings today, in preparation for the press launch tomorrow. From Saturday onwards, commuters can enjoy free rides on the Yellow Line between 9am-12pm and 1pm-5pm. If the launch proceeds smoothly, the trial hours will be extended until midnight.

MRTA governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas emphasised that EBM must adhere to the recommendations of a certified, independent engineer to ensure the system meets international standards before the line can begin full operations, reported Bangkok Post.

Spanning 30.4 kilometres, the new monorail connects Lat Phrao in northern Bangkok with Samrong in the eastern part of the city. There are 23 stations along the line. Fares, which were agreed upon in 2016, will range from 14-42 baht. However, these fares will be adjusted based on the consumer price index for the previous three months before the full service begins.

Yesterday, the operators of Bangkok’s Green and Yellow lines are facing increasing pressure to construct a 2.6-kilometre connection between the two electric train systems. This would enable Bangkok commuters to conveniently switch lines at Ratchayothin and Lat Phrao stations.

Follow us on :













The Yellow Line monorail, set to begin operations later this year, will serve as a mass-transit link for commuters in Bangkok’s north and eastern suburbs.

Currently, without the connecting link, Bangkok commuters must reroute their journey through the Blue Line, resulting in increased travel costs. A source revealed that a proposal to build the missing link had already passed an environmental impact assessment six years ago. Read more about the story HERE.