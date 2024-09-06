Former local chief shot dead in Lopburi, suspects on the run

A former local administrative chief was fatally shot outside a house in Moo 5, Nikhom Lam Narai, Chai Badan district, Lopburi province. Witnesses reported that two assailants had been lurking for an hour before ambushing the victim and fleeing on a motorbike.

Officers Phukanwik Chotiksathien, Chaimit Sitthipoon, and Winai Khamsuk interviewed the 55 year old administrative chief Thawatchai Thongtae’s 60 year old sister, Janthana Thongta yesterday, September 5, who lived next door.

She recounted noticing two unfamiliar men on a motorbike parked 50 metres from her house near a cornfield. The men, who kept their helmets on, sped off after a while, followed by three gunshots. Janthana then discovered her brother had been shot dead.

Janthana described Thawatchai as outspoken and loud. He had been divorced for a long time and had a new girlfriend who regularly visited him in a white car.

That morning, Thawatchai was working on a house he intended to turn into a resort for his new love. Janthana had heard that the woman was married and was warned about her potentially dangerous double life.

Despite these warnings, she did not intervene, believing her brother was mature enough to make his own decisions. Janthana expressed her conviction that this woman was responsible for bringing death upon her brother.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage from Soi 130 in Nikhom Lam Narai, identifying the two suspects: a heavy-set driver and a tall, slim gunman, on a black Honda Wave motorbike. The assailants fled into a village within a cornfield with multiple exits and paths.

The calm and deliberate manner of the gunmen suggests they might be professional hitmen, possibly luring Thawatchai out through a phone call. Police are hopeful of apprehending the culprits soon, reported KhaoSod.

