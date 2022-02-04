Foreigner steals 3,600 baht from Phuket cab driver

A Phuket cab driver caught a foreigner stealing 3,600 baht from his cab on camera last Sunday, January 30. The driver works for the inDriver app. He had stopped to get out of the car for a bathroom break when the foreign man snatched the cash into his pocket from the centre console between the two front seats. The driver got back in the car, not knowing what the foreigner had just done. But the next morning, he found 3,600 baht missing.

Luckily, the driver had a camera in his car, which recorded the foreigner stealing the money. He then showed the video footage to Chalong police. After the foreign man was called to the police station, he first denied stealing the cash, but he admitted it after he saw the video. He then gave the driver his 3,600 baht back, plus an additional 400 baht for the trouble caused, totaling 4,000 baht.

The driver, Somphas Jindawong, now urges other cab drivers to be careful about leaving money in their cabs. He said he usually leaves the money in that spot so it’s easy to hand passengers change. Past incidents with cab drivers and theft have often involved drivers stealing from passengers. In June 2021, one Bangkok cab driver stole 40,000 baht and AUD$4,000 from an Australian man. The driver was arrested.

Source: The Phuket News