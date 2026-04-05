Foreign national dies in fall from Bangkok hotel

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A foreign national died after falling from the 25th floor of a hotel in central Bangkok on April 4.

Police Lieutenant Panurut Limsangkad from Thonglor Police Station responded to reports of the incident at a hotel in Soi Sukhumvit 24, Khlong Tan subdistrict, Khlong Toei district.

Officers discovered the body of 38 year old Hotesh Cham Dodani at the building’s waste storage area, with multiple severe fractures found on his body.

Initial findings indicated the deceased had been staying on the 25th floor. Inside his room, police found several packets of medication, though there were no signs of a struggle or theft, and personal belongings appeared undisturbed.

Investigators plan to review CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas, and will question witnesses as well as those familiar with the deceased. The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

In another separate incident, a 54 year old Belgian man died after falling from the rooftop of an eight-storey condominium in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on March 29. Pattaya police and tourist police responded at around 8pm, finding the man near the building entrance. Rescue workers attempted CPR but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His room contained numerous empty liquor bottles and beer cans, though no signs of a struggle were found. A security guard had attempted to speak with the man on the rooftop before he fell. Police are coordinating with the Belgian embassy to notify his relatives.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.