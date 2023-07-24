Flour protest: Activist group targets Palang Pracharath members at Pheu Thai office

Photo by Thanit Sudto (ฐานิส สุดโต) via The Standard

Political chaos erupted outside the Pheu Thai Party head office in Bangkok yesterday, as the Thalu Wang activist group staged a disruptive protest, demanding the party cease negotiations with Thailand’s military-backed factions. The protest, which saw flour being poured on Palang Pracharath Party (PPP) members, resulted in the cancellation of a press conference.

The roots of this turmoil can be traced back to the General Election, where the Move Forward Party (MFP) emerged victorious. However, unable to secure enough votes to form a government, MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat decided to step aside, allowing the Pheu Thai Party to take centre stage.

Subsequently, the Pheu Thai Party engaged in talks with various parties from the previous government, aiming to gain more support and form a Parliamentary majority. The meeting, scheduled for July 27, sparked suspicions that they were attempting to forge a government without MFP.

On July 22, representatives from the Bhumjaithai Party visited the Pheu Thai headquarters to explore potential solutions for effective governance. After the meeting, Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul expressed a willingness to work with Pheu Thai but not with MFP, citing differences in ideologies and approaches. Anutin said…

“If we are to be involved, we will be unable to work with the Pheu Thai Party if the MFP remains part of the coalition government. It is not about the conflict, but rather the differences in our thoughts and working processes.”

While discussions were ongoing, a group of political activists from Thalu Wang, led by Tarntawan “Tawan” Tuatulanon, Thanalop “Yok” Palanchai, Natchanit “Bung” Duangmusit, and Sainam, took matters into their own hands. They stormed the Think Lab coffee shop within the party office and ordered Mint Chocolate, the favourite drink of Paethongthan Shinawatra, one of Pheu Thai’s MP candidates, before launching their protest.

Presenting a poll with the topic, “Agree or not if Pheu Thai shakes hands with a dictator,” the activists attempted to pour flour over the politicians as they were preparing for a press conference. This led to a rapid retreat of all politicians through the back door, with separate press conferences later being held at their respective offices.

Adding to the political turmoil, the PPP also made it clear that they would not work with MFP, even if MFP dropped its mission to revise the lese majeste law.

The use of flour in the protest holds symbolic significance, allegedly representing the “heroin” aspect linked to Thamnat, a member of the Parang Pracharath Party. Thamnat was reportedly arrested in 1993 for allegedly importing heroin into Australia, resulting in imprisonment and subsequent deportation. However, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krue-ngam defended Thamnat, asserting that he possessed all the qualifications to serve as an MP, while Thamnat himself maintained his innocence, claiming the confiscated substance was flour, not heroin.

Apart from the disruption at the Pheu Thai Party Office, another gathering at the Asoke Intersection in Bangkok saw people protesting against senators who voted against the will of the people. In a striking display, they formed the first letter “ค” of the word “ควย” which translates to “penis” as a show of discontent.

The clash between the activist group and political parties has deepened the political divide and raised concerns about the stability of the government. As tensions continue to rise, the future of Thailand’s political landscape remains uncertain.

