Five die in Sukhothai car smash | The Thaiger

Thailand
Five die in Sukhothai car smash
A man has died, along with his boyfriend, parents and aunt after his car crashed into a roadside tree in Sukhothai, central Thailand.
Si Satchanalai police were alerted a few minutes after midnight on Saturday morning that the accident happened on the Si Satchanalai-Uttaradit road in Ban Huay Sak village in Tambon Pa Ngiew.
25 year old Saranyu Thanomjit was found dead behind the wheel by police and rescuers. His boyfriend, 26 year old Nillakarn Kong-in, was killed in the front passengers’ seat.
Nillakarn’s parents – 56 year old Jane Kong-in and 48 year old Prathoom Kong-in, and Nillakarns 53 year old aunt, Sakhon Bamrung, were also killed.
Rescuers used iron cutters to free passengers from the back seat and rushed them to the district hospital where they died upon arrival.
Police learned from Nillakarn’s relatives that the couple drove Nillakarn’s parents and aunt from Tambon Dong Khu to join a merit making rite at the house of Saranyu’s sister in Tambon Sarajit. They stayed there until late at night before they were driving the parents and aunt home.
Police suspected the driver may have dozed off causing his car to crash into the tree at speed.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
World AIDS Day Thailand: Know your status
The Ministry of Public Health has set a target to resolve AIDS problems by reducing the number of new cases of people infected with HIV to a maximum of 1,000, and the fatality rate of AIDS sufferers to not exceeding 4,000 cases per year by the year 2030.
The announcements come on World Aids Day, December 1.
Thai PBS reports that the ministry also aims to further reduce entrenched discrimination and stigmatisation against people with AIDS .
The Disease Control Department, which is under the Ministry of Public Health, has a new motto to mark the World AIDS Day today, “Know Your Status”. The aim is to educate the people about the disease and to encourage the high-risk groups to have blood tests so those tested positive with HIV will have a chance to have access to treatment.
The Director of AIDS Office of the Department of Disease Control Dr Sarayuth Uttamangkhapong said early detection of the disease was a key to the prevention of the virus to spread out and early treatment would enable AIDS sufferers to spend their life in the society as normal like the other people.
He admitted that people infected with HIV in Thailand are still being stigmatised and treated with discrimination.
Statistics in 2017 shows that there are 15 new AIDS cases each day or about 6,500 new cases annually with the total number of people infected with HIV being estimated at about 400,000 around Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai PBS & The Nation
Thailand
Thaiger Radio News – Sunday
Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere…
Thailand
Influx of Indian tourists expected over the next decade
PHOTO: LookEast Magazine
Tourism from India will increase markedly over the next ten years.
This prediction from the head of the Association of Thai Travel Agents, Wichit Prakorpkoson. By 2028 he says he expects 10 million Indian visitors each year. About Chinese tourism, the ATTA chief say he expected the numbers to slow from previous trends but there will still be 20 million visitors from China coming to Thailand annually in ten years time.
Speaking to Thai Rath, he also called for the free visa-on-arrival scheme to be extended to after Songkran (April 13) and make it easier for tourists to visit neighboring countries.
He predicted that Chinese tourism would be back to normal by January 2019 after the downturn in Q4, 2018. He says 10.5 million visitors from China have come to Thailand this year among the 38 million total arrivals.
“The 20% growth in Chinese tourism year-on-year is no longer sustainable but I expect 11-11.5 million Chinese to come in 2019.
He says he expects a dramatic surge in Indian tourism – 1.5 million visitors for 2018. But he expects this to grow to 20% a year and be 3 million visitors annually in five years time and 10 million in ten years time.
Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat revealed in the same article that requests have been made and granted for an increase in flights from India into Phuket and Don Muang airports.
He also wants to make renting vehicles easier for tourists by making temporary licences easier to get and doing away with fines levied on people renting to those without licences.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
