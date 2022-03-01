Thailand
First flights of Thai evacuees from Ukraine to arrive on Wednesday
As Russia’s attack on Ukraine enters its fifth day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says around a hundred Thai citizens evacuated from the country are set to arrive in Thailand on Wednesday in a first round of repatriation flights.
The ministry said the first group of 38 Thai evacuees would depart from Bucharest today and arrive in Thailand on Thai Airways International flight TG923 at around 6:25am on Wednesday; the second group of 58 would fly from Warsaw today and arrive on Emirates flight EK384 at around noon tomorrow. These commercial aircraft are deviating from their usual routes to assist in the evacuation effort.
Upon arriving in Thailand, the evacuated Thai nationals will be sent to Sattahip naval base for a 1-day quarantine – per current Test & Go protocols effective today — as all Thais have received at least 2 shots of Covid-19 vaccine, the Bangkok Post reported.
The Thai ambassador to Poland, Chetthapan Maksampan, announced their scheduled arrival, saying the Thai evacuees are currently taking shelter in Warsaw and Bucharest.
The Foreign Ministry reported today that 142 Thais have already been evacuated from Ukraine; 103 are in Warsaw, Poland, and 39 in Bucharest, Romania. Others were on their way to the assistance centre at Lviv in western Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the ministry says the remaining Thais stranded across Ukraine are currently safe. Another 35 have already left various cities, including the besieged capital of Kyiv, for Lviv, which they are expected to reach today.
Because car transport is too dangerous and slow due to congestion caused by the ongoing war, most Thais are fleeing Ukraine by train, if they can board them. The Foreign Ministry has also arranged for buses to transport Thai citizens across the border to Poland and Romania.
There are 2 evacuation routes being used to get Thais out of Ukraine. The first route takes them to Odessa in southern Ukraine and across the border into Romania, where they’ll travel by bus to the capital of Bucharest to fly out of Thailand today and Wednesday. The other route is by bus from Lviv to Warsaw, where they’ll board flights from March 1-4.
On Sunday, 60 Thais evacuated out of Lviv arrived in Warsaw; 39 Thais evacuated out of Odessa arrived in Bucharest. Another 42 Thais from Lviv were expected to arrive in Warsaw today, with another 18 departing from southern Ukraine for Bucharest.
According to the ambassador, there are currently 33 Thais left in Kyiv and 7 in Kharkiv. After contacting them and their employers, it was determined that the conflict in the city was still too dangerous for them to leave safely. They have been instructed to take shelter until the situation improves.
The Royal Thai Embassy in Warsaw earlier reported that around two thirds of the 148 Thai nationals living in the capital had been fled, but that around 40 had chosen to say with their families. Most of them are women who are married to Ukrainian men, who have been enlisted to fight against the Russian invasion. However, the new stats imply that a handful of holdouts had decided to leave before conflict in and around the capital escalated to its current situation.
Meanwhile, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed officials to help all Thais who are trapped in the country and do everything necessary to get them to the help centre at Lyiv. The government says the Department of Employment has also been in touch with the families of Thai workers in Ukraine, who are entitled to financial assistance from the fund for overseas workers.
As the Royal Thai Embassy in Warsaw celebrates its 50th year of diplomatic relations with Poland, the friendship is bearing fruit in time of need, with many Thais already sent safely on their way back to the Land of Smiles.
PHOTOS: (From top) A group of Thai evacuees cross into Poland from Ukraine. A group of Thai evacuees arrive at the Royal Thai Embassy in Warsaw, Poland.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Royal Thai Embassy in Warsaw
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Thai scientists develop anti-Covid nasal spray
Cabinet approves budget to make Phuket a “world class health destination”
LATEST: Peace talks falter as massive Russian convoy advances on Kyiv
Family and fun Sunday brunch with the live jazz at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket returning to Sears & Co
Indonesia evacuates citizens from Ukraine to safety in Poland, Romania
MP questions submarine purchase from China, says it will be delivered without an engine
Foreigner’s body found on Koh Larn beach off the coast of Pattaya
First flights of Thai evacuees from Ukraine to arrive on Wednesday
Russian Ambassador meets with Phuket officials, discusses establishing a sister city
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,420 new cases; provincial totals
Tangmo’s friend reenacts incident for police to show how the actress fell in the Chao Phraya River
Drug suspect claims Thai police assaulted him during questioning
Asia News Today | Asian countries start ramping up pressure on Russia
Thailand developer Sansiri to focus on low-end, affordable apartments in 2022
Thai scientists say “anti-Covid-19” nasal spray will be available later this year
French expat with Alzheimer’s rescued after getting lost in Chiang Mai forest
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
20 fun facts about Thailand
Thailand Test & Go update: No more Day 5 pre-paid hotel or PCR test
UPDATE: All you need to know about Thailand Pass Test & Go 3.0
Top 20 things to purchase in 7-11 Thailand Edition
Everything you need to know about Loy Krathong
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
Travel Guide: Thailand Pass “Test & Go” 3.0 – All you need to know!
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
The new Test & Go – the fine print
Tourists will have to pay 300 baht ‘land entry fee,’ minister confirms
Phuket makes plans to attract more Thai tourists, same day Level 4 alert anounced
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
Laos and Thailand agree to re-open border checkpoints
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Guides1 day ago
Top 20 things to purchase in 7-11 Thailand Edition
- Thailand3 days ago
Russian flights keep arriving in Thailand, for now
- Thailand2 days ago
March 1 changes to the Test & Go program have been officially approved
- Bangkok23 hours ago
UPDATE: What really happened to Tangmo? All we know (and the stuff we don’t)
- Bangkok2 days ago
Forensic experts uncover more about Tangmo’s death, two charged so far
- Guides9 hours ago
Foodie Zone: Where to find vegan cuisine in Bangkok 2022
- Bangkok3 days ago
Driver of speedboat missing Thai actress fell from likely to be charged
- Bangkok3 days ago
Missing Thai actress’s body found in Chao Phraya river, Bangkok