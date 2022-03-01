MP questions submarine purchase from China, says it will be delivered without an engine

A MP from the Pheu Thai Party claims that the submarine that the government recently brought from China will be delivered without an engine after issues with a German supplier.

The MP, and also Pheu Thai party leader, Yuttapong Charasathien, is criticising the 12.42 billion baht submarine purchase from a Chinese firm, saying the “deal lacked transparency”.

Yuttapong says the submarine, which is scheduled to be delivered next year, should at least be included with an engine. He also questioned the credibility of the Chinese specialists who were expected to take control of submarine pier construction because they were registered with Thailand’s Ministry of Labour as Chinese-language teachers. He added that there was no progress in the construction of the pier.

(The work for the construction of the piers would likely not be on the list of approved jobs for foreigners in Thailand, hence the rather odd designation)

“Also, there is no progress on the construction even though they have received 15 per cent of the budget.”

Earlier reports say that the German supplier would not sell a submarine engine to the Chinese firm because it would be used in a submarine that would later be sold to another country.

SOURCES: Dailynews | Khaosod | Nation Thailand