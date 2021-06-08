High speed rail coming to Chon Buri

The construction of a major high speed rail project in Chon Buri is eyeing an October start date. The rail will be connected to 3 airports: the Don Mueang International Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport, and the U-Tapao Airport.

The project is intended to accelerate the development of the Eastern Provinces, namely Chon Buri and Rayon. It is projected to cost about 224 billion baht. The cost is being aided by private interests, such as foreign investors. Where the private interests are specifically coming from was not revealed.

Currently, the road covering the regular railway is being resurfaced. A formal construction order is anticipated in October.

The project is set to be completed sometime in 2025.

The Eastern Economic Corridor posted the following information about the project on its website:

The High-Speed Railways will provide fast and convenient journeys between 3 major international airports of Bangkok, namely Don Mueang Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport, and U-Tapao Airport, with the velocity of 250 kilometers per hour. The system comprises of 9 high-speed stations namely Don Mueang, Bang Sue, Makkasan, Suvarnabhumi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Si Racha, Pattaya, and U-Tapao with the Transit Oriented Development (TOD) at Makkasan and Si Racha station.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News EEC

