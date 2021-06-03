Thailand
Fire in Rayong kills 1, injures 6
Yesterday morning in Rayong, a province on the Gulf of Thailand, a fire broke out in an entertainment venue that was under renovation. 1 worker was killed and 6 workers were reportedly injured.
Around 8 am yesterday morning the Rayong fire department showed up at the scene, after being alerted to the fire. The fire department discovered a large one story building entertainment venue, “Flick Pub”, that had a large cloud of dense black smoke gushing forth, mixing with the air outside.
Firefighters began to put out the fire. After enough of the fire was put out, they were able to break a wall and gain access to the interior of the building. They were then able to rescue those still trapped inside. 7 people were then found. 1 person was discovered to be suffering from smoke inhalation, as well as burns. En route to a local hospital, he was pronounced dead. His name has been withheld until his relatives have been notified. The other 6 victims were also reportedly suffering from smoke inhalation and were hurried to a local hospital.
It took the fire department around 1 hour to put out the fire. At which point they began their investigation. They noted damage to the furniture inside the building. Also, the building had only 1 entrance and exit which made it difficult for those trapped inside to escape when the fire blocked the 1 entrance/exit.
One of the injured workers said they were living inside the building as they worked. He said that everyone had been at the back of the building, close to the kitchen when he, and a co-worker noticed flames and smoke inside the building. They roused the rest of the crew and everyone ran to the entrance/exit. Many of the workers suffered burns and other injuries while inside the building.
The fire is still under investigation and the building has been ordered closed. Out of fear of a building collapse, unauthorised people are forbidden to enter the structure.
SOURCE: Matichon Online The Pattaya News
Thailand
Good Morning Thailand | More 7-11s for Thailand, US expats seek vaccine help, Covid figures
Bill, Tim and guest Peter go through all the latest issues around Thailand, including US expats seeking help from the US government to get vaccinated, 700 more 7-11s coming your way and the changing face of Bangkok. We also answer your questions every day. Good Morning Thailand is a new, daily morning program with guests, your comments, issues and lots of information. It will soon be broadcast LIVE each day.
Politics
PM moved vaccine funds from Health Ministry to Central Fund in case of “urgent need”
The PM has been re-jigging the government coffers, saying he transferred funding for Covid-19 vaccines from the Health Ministry to the Central Fund – in case of urgent need. Prayut Chan-o-cha was addressing MPs yesterday, the last day of a 3-day debate on the 3.1-trillion-baht national budget for 2022. In particular, the PM was responding to criticism from the coalition’s Bhumjaithai Party, with a number of MPs accusing him of diverting funds from the Health Ministry.
According to a Thai PBS World report, the PM says nobody, including himself, has any idea when the pandemic will end, or how much money will be needed to fight it. He says the situation calls for vaccine funding to be moved to the Central Fund, adding that with vaccine funding coming from both borrowing and the Central Fund, the money is readily available when there is an urgent need. He adds that the spending of Central Fund resources is subject to tight controls.
The cuts to the Health Ministry’s budget were the source of much debate yesterday, with 1 MP from the Bhumjaithai Party, calling on party leader and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul, to withdraw the party from the coalition. Anutin has responded by saying it was all a misunderstanding and that funds have already been set aside for his ministry to continue fighting the pandemic. Meanwhile, the PM says he has no issues with Anutin and that they are in touch regularly given the Covid-19 crisis.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
American suspect in Bangkok kidnap for ransom case arrested at airport
Police arrested an American man, another suspect in the kidnap for ransom case in Bangkok, at the Suvarnabhumi Airport just as he was preparing to leave the country. 38 year old Matthew Wilson is the tenth suspect to be arrested for alleged involvement in the abduction of a Taiwanese businessman after a failed business deal. Other suspects include 2 other American men, said to be former US Marines, and 3 senior Thai police officers.
Back in March, a Taiwanese businessman was abducted in broad daylight from the L’Oliva restaurant in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area off Sukhumvit Road. Reports say he went to the restaurant to “resolve” a disagreement over the 93 million baht sale of rubber gloves. Apparently, the businessman had sold a large amount of gloves for around million baht, but the quality was much lower than expected. The businessman’s family say the kidnappers demanded US$3 million for his release.
The abduction at the restaurant was caught on CCTV cameras. Wilson allegedly was involving in restraining the businessman at the restaurant and forcefully taking him out to another place, according to Crime Suppression Division commander Suwat Sangnum. Wilson now faces charges for illegal assembly, attempted murder, extortion and abduction for ransom.
Police say Wilson had just entered immigration at the airport, preparing to board a flight out of Thailand, when he was arrested.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
