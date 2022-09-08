Connect with us

Crime

Alleged pedo tutor recorded kids engaged in illegal sex games

Police are investigating alleged claims that a school teacher lured underage children into a den of depravity and engaged in illegal sexual acts before uploading them online.

Police swooped and arrested Nantaphan Chanaphai, accused of sexually assaulting 22 kids, at a Nakhon Ratchasima school after a tip off.

Nantaphan is one of four sexual assault and human trafficking cases being investigated by the Thailand Internet Crime Against Children (TICAC) unit under Provincial Police Region 3.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn reported the TICAC received information from the National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, via the United States Department of Homeland Security, about an online account “Learning Thai language with Khru Art” that had uploaded child pornography.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate made public that officers discovered mobile phones and laptops with thousands of child pornographic videos. Almost 650 of the videos showed children engaging in sexual activities. The teacher is believed to have taped it all on his mobile phones and a number of the victims in the movies were from his school.

Officers also arrested another alleged pedophile, Baramee Thongthip. The 22 year old university student from Nakhon Ratchasima was collared after a mother reported him. She said he coaxed her 15 year old son into having sex with him and uploaded the video to social media.

Officers found about 50 porno snaps and over 110 illegal movies, two of which featured the mother’s teenage boy.

The pervert allegedly confessed to uploading messages to social media and inviting others to come and have sex with the underage boy.

Baramee used a mobile phone to record their depraved activities and posted them on an online platform, which charged a fee of around 300 baht and had about 1,500 members. Police discovered his bank details and revealed around 1 million baht had been in the account at one stage.

The investigation continues.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post  Sanook

 

Rookiescot
2022-09-08 17:36
He should never see daylight again.
Graham
2022-09-08 17:53
15 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: He should never see daylight again. I have a better idea, let some parents meet him in a room and have the guards leave, that should do the job and save some tax payers money…
HolyCowCm
2022-09-08 18:04
I would gladly volunteer to pull the trigger. Seriously.
DoUKnowWhoIAm
2022-09-08 18:20
"I'm gonna get medieval on your ass"!
HolyCowCm
2022-09-08 18:46
24 minutes ago, DoUKnowWhoIAm said: "I'm gonna get medieval on your ass"! Guilotine? 

Trending