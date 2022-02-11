Connect with us

Thailand

Father asks police to investigate accident, claims American crashed golf cart, injured his son

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

A father is seeking justice after his son was hit by a golf cart driven by an American man nine months ago, saying legal proceedings have made no progress. Although, the question of who is to blame for the accident has been up for debate. Some people who saw a video of the accident on social media say the motorbike rider was driving too fast in the residential area. The father, on the other hand, says the accident was at the fault of the American, and he has asked police to investigate.

The 19 year old son was working as a food delivery driver when his motorbike was hit by a golf cart in a luxury neighbourhood in Nonthaburi, a suburb just outside Bangkok. Reports say his son broke both his arms in the accident, which happened in May of last year.

The father told Thai media that there has been no development in the case. Instead, he says, his son was charged with reckless driving causing damages to others’ assets. He says his son was also out of work for a while due to his injuries. With no new developments in the case, the father visited the Pak Kret Police Station asking officers to investigate the case.

American hit food delivery rider

SOURCE: Sanook | Dailynews

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Grumpish
    2022-02-11 17:53
    Looking at the video - overtaking on a what appears to be a pedestrian crossing would be an offence in many countries, and while it does look like the golf cart had a little steering wobble, the motorcycle was already…
    image
    Guest1
    2022-02-11 18:01
    6 minutes ago, Grumpish said: Looking at the video - overtaking on a what appears to be a pedestrian crossing would be an offence in many countries, and while it does look like the golf cart had a little steering…
    image
    Fanta
    2022-02-11 18:19
    The golf cart didn’t leave the lane. The bike rider cannot overtake legally using the same lane. I doubt any vehicle can legally overtake at a pedestrian crossing.
    image
    Chatogaster
    2022-02-11 18:32
    32 minutes ago, Guest1 said: Thanks for the link. This is not that straight forward, any longer, imho: Yes, the Moto drove quick. What is the limit there? 80? 50? Just the cart moved over to the middle, for the…
    image
    Guest1
    2022-02-11 19:27
    44 minutes ago, Chatogaster said: If you stay in your lane and some vehicle hits you from behind, the law will favor you. Hitting from behind? Kind of the cart hit the moto at about between midle and the rear…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on news and what's happening in Thailand.

      Trending