Father & 2 year old son shot in Chiang Mai

A father and his two year old son were shot while riding a motorcycle in Chiang Mai in the early hours of this morning. The man died at the scene while his son is in critical condition.

Officers from Chai Prakarn Police Station were notified of the incident on Mae Khi Road in the Si Dong Yen sub-district, Chai Prakan district, in Chiang Mai at 2am today.

The body of 27 year old Na was found on the road. He was shot in the head, neck, and back. His son was located nearby with a bullet wound to the chest. Na’s broken motorcycle lay near the scene.

The boy is in critical condition in a nearby hospital but his father was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a report in Khaosod, Na was riding a motorcycle with his child sitting in front of him when an unidentified number of suspects suddenly jumped out and fired six shots at the victims.

Police investigating the incident reported they are unsure of the motive.

Thai media reported that Na was illegally in Thailand. He was from the Shan State of Myanmar, didn’t have a Thai citizen ID card and didn’t hold any migrant documents.