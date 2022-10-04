Officials predict over 100,000 people at Pattaya International Fireworks Festival

The annual Pattaya International Fireworks Festival is coming up in November, and city officials have made some estimates about how many people will attend. Officials have estimated that over 100,000 domestic and foreign tourists will make their way to the festival.

The festival will be held from November 25-26 on Pattaya Beach. If estimates come true, the festival will be the biggest event in Pattaya since pre-Covid days. The festival was held in 2020 and 2021, however, fewer people were able to come due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But now, Pattaya City Officials expect the festival to come back in full force. Many major beach hotel operators reported that their hotels were already fully booked with beach views, according to The Pattaya News.

The festival’s organisers say they plan to go all out this year with concerts and cultural activities, among other features. Admission is free, and many parking areas will be provided around the city. There will also be shuttles to the beach.

Back in March, the International Festival and Event Association of Asia named the festival one of three “major marine tourism festivals in Asia.” Pattaya’s city manager said yesterday that almost 20 countries participated in the international firework competition.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand describes it as one of Pattaya’s “most spectacular and exciting events.”

