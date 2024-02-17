Family leaps to safety from second-floor in Pathum Thani blaze

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A family of four made a harrowing escape from their burning home in the early hours of yesterday, as flames engulfed the property in Chalida Village, Pathum Thani province.

The incident, which occurred around 1.20am, forced the family to make a desperate leap from the second floor to avoid the rapidly spreading fire.

The fire brigade, along with public disaster relief officials, volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, and local police, rushed to the scene with three fire engines. The house, a two-story townhouse at address 35/250, was ablaze when they arrived. Firefighters worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames, successfully preventing them from spreading to adjacent houses. After about 30 minutes, the fire was under control, but the house was completely destroyed.

The 34 year old mother of the family, Nanthana Wilaihok recounted the moment of the fire. She was asleep upstairs with her husband and two children when they were awakened by the air conditioning shutting down. Upon opening the bedroom door, she was met with a house full of smoke. Her husband quickly broke the security bars and the family jumped from the second floor to safety, with her son sustaining minor injuries, reported KhaoSod.

Deputy Investigation Chief at Klong Luang Police Station, Sirot Naebnian, after examining the scene, recorded evidence for further investigation. The police forensic team is scheduled to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

