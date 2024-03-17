Thailand’s cannabis sector faces threat from recreational use ban

The future of recreational cannabis use in Thailand is under siege, with the government set to roll out a ban by year-end while still permitting its medical use. Thodsapol Hongtong, a 31 year old influencer with his own cannabis shop and online platform, Channel Weed Thailand, enjoys the camaraderie and economic benefits of the booming cannabis sector, estimated to be worth 43 billion baht (US$ 1.2 billion) by next year, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

“We can lie around on the beach and enjoy a joint,” says Thodsapol, during a smoke break at the Green Party, a popular venue amongst Bangkok’s cannabis enthusiasts.

However, Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew views the recreational use of cannabis as a misuse, harming children and potentially leading to other drug abuses. He aired these concerns in an interview last month.

Since its full decriminalisation in 2022, Thailand has witnessed a surge in recreational cannabis use and an emerging weed appreciation culture. This transformation is evident in the tens of thousands of shops, spas, bars, and gaming lounges displaying neon signs of cannabis leaf in various languages, showcasing a wide range of cannabis strains.

The tourism sector has also embraced the cannabis wave, with street shops in tourist hotspots selling smoking paraphernalia and cannabis-related festivals such as last year’s joint-rolling competition on the resort island of Phuket attracting global weed aficionados, reported Bangkok Post.

The government’s proposed law to ban recreational cannabis use will be up for cabinet approval later this month, putting the thriving cannabis culture and economy at risk.

In related news, Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew enacted a proposed bill concerning the use of cannabis, underlining its restriction to medical applications only. After signing the bill, Cholnan clarified the bill.

“The newly proposed law will explicitly outline that cannabis can only be utilised for medical reasons. It will further promote the health benefits that cannabis can provide.”

