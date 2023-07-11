Family affair: Police intervene in tangled web of love as man’s secret affair with wife’s niece unravels

Photo via Postjung

Police officers were asked to intervene in a bizarre family conflict involving a 53 year old man caught having an affair with his wife’s 38 year old nonbiological niece.

The 53 year old man, named A, his 50 year old wife, named B, and the man’s 38 year old mistress, Aew, yesterday, July 10, visited Chum Saeng Police Station to seek a resolution to their intricate adulterous dispute.

According to Channel 3, Aew shared on social media that she was having an affair with her uncle. Incredibly, A and B then commented on the post, resulting in an online argument among the three.

Consequently, the married couple decided to file a complaint against Aew, accusing her of insulting them by publicly exposing the affair on social media. They could not agree on the issue and decided to visit the police station to solve the problem.

During questioning yesterday, B revealed that Aew was her nonbiological niece, whom she had personally introduced to her blood-related nephew, to arrange a marriage. However, after marrying her nephew, Aew betrayed her trust by engaging in a secret affair with her husband.

Aew confessed to having engaged in a sexual affair with A two years prior but claimed that she had stopped it because she had feelings of guilt. She claimed that she agreed to be his mistress because A promised he would protect her if his wife found out about the affair. According to Aew, A told her…

“If our affair is exposed, I will bear full responsibility for the consequences.”

A also admitted to his fault, that he had started the secret affair. He claimed that they were in the moment and found themselves unable to resist the intensity of their emotions at the time.

The Deputy Inspector of the Chum Saeng Police Station, Phairoj Dairinram, convinced the three to drop all charges and agree with each other as they were family members.

Aew insisted that she would honour the couple as her uncle and aunt, just as she had always done in the past. She assured them that she would never engage in a romantic relationship with A again, and instead, she would focus solely on her husband and children.

A, with a police officer as a witness, solemnly pledged to his wife that he would no longer involve himself with Aew. He would focus only on his work and his family.