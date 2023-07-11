Songkran murder fugitive captured after 18-year hunt

Picture courtesy of MGR Online

In the province of Songkhla, police finally ended a decades-long hunt for a suspect in a Songkran murder case. Police yesterday apprehended a 38 year old native of Klong Hoy Khong, Songkhla, who has been on the run for 18 years.

The dramatic events unfolded during the celebrations of Songkran in 2005. Chaitawat, along with his two allies, found themselves embroiled in an altercation with a local teen group, which quickly spiralled into a deadly faceoff. Armed with a gun, the accused gang opened fire on their opponents, leading to fatalities. With the collation of crucial evidence and the vital testimonies of witnesses, arrest warrants were issued for the three suspects. While two of the culprits ended up in police custody, Chaitawat remained at large and outmanoeuvred law enforcement agencies, reported KhaoSod.

Fast forward a couple of years and the investigation unit received a tip-off that Chaitawat resided in Chiang Rai province, working as a construction worker. Acting on this information, the police force, including a notorious anti-crime squad and marine police, ensued. They apprehended Chaitawat at an unnumbered labour camp in Wiang, Mueang Chiang Rai.

Upon questioning, Chaitawat confessed to his involvement in the shooting incident fuelled by a verbal argument. He expressed his chain of actions, evading arrest, and going undercover as a construction worker at various sites for more than 18 years. Just two years shy of the expiry of the statute of limitations on his case, he found the law catching up with him. After the initial processing and charging, the police transferred him to investigative officers at Klong Hoy Khong Police Station to proceed with the next legal steps.

