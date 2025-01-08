Mahout charged for elephant goring Spanish woman in Thailand

Picture courtesy of New York Post

Police in Thailand have charged the mahout responsible for the elephant that gored a Spanish woman to death last week in Koh Yao. The deadly incident has since ramped up intense scrutiny of Thailand’s elephant tourism industry.

The 38 year old mahout, Theerayut Inthaphudkij, faces charges of negligence causing death after a tragic accident involving the 22 year old Spanish tourist in southern Thailand.

The victim, Blanca Ojanguren García, was enjoying what should have been a memorable experience, bathing an elephant at the Koh Yao Elephant Care Centre. However, the day took a horrifying turn when the elephant, a 45 year old female named Phang Somboon, suddenly attacked, fatally injuring her.

This grim event has cast a spotlight on the ethics and safety of Thailand’s booming elephant tourism sector, which has long faced criticism from animal rights advocates. These activists argue that activities like elephant bathing can disrupt the creatures’ natural behaviours and inflict undue stress.

Experts suggest that the elephant may have been stressed by her interactions with tourists, potentially triggering the fatal attack. García’s grief-stricken boyfriend, who was with her during the incident, witnessed the tragic event unfold as the elephant’s tusk inflicted a fatal head injury. Despite being rushed to hospital, Blanca succumbed to her injuries.

According to World Animal Protection, nearly 3,000 elephants are held in tourist attractions throughout Thailand. PETA Senior Vice President Jason Baker issued a stark warning in response to this incident, highlighting the inherent dangers to both humans and animals involved in such close interactions.

“Any ‘sanctuary’ that permits human contact with elephants poses critical risks.”

This is not the first time negligence charges have been filed against mahouts. A similar tragedy occurred in 2017, when an elephant in Pattaya killed a Chinese tour guide, leading to charges against the camp owner and a mahout, reported the BBC. Another alarming incident in 2013 saw an elephant’s tusks cut following a fatal attack.

García was a promising law and international relations student at Spain’s University of Navarra, participating in a student exchange programme in Taiwan. Her tragic death occurred only days after she and her boyfriend arrived in Thailand on December 26.

Spain’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has confirmed that the Spanish consulate in Bangkok is providing assistance to Blanca’s family during this heart-wrenching time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Spanish tourist’s dream trip turns deadly at Thai elephant care centre

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 22 year old Spanish tourist tragically lost her life after being attacked by an elephant she was bathing in Thailand. The shocking event unfolded at the Koh Yao Elephant Care Centre in the picturesque Phang Nga province’s Koh Yao district.

During what was supposed to be a serene bathing session, things took a horrific turn when the elephant unexpectedly drove its tusk into the tourist, Blanca Ojanguren García, resulting in her untimely death.

Wildlife experts suggest the elephant may have been under stress from living outside its natural habitat and enduring constant interaction with tourists. In Thailand, bathing with elephants is a major draw for tourists seeking close encounters with these majestic animals.

Thailand’s Department of National Parks reports that over 4,000 wild elephants can be found in sanctuaries, parks, and nature reserves.

Meanwhile, a similar number of domesticated elephants are used predominantly for tourist entertainment. World Animal Protection has raised alarms over the estimated 2,798 elephants kept in tourism venues across the country, many of whom are reportedly kept in isolation and forced to perform unnatural acts.

The non-profit organisation has previously criticised the harsh training methods employed by some handlers, which reportedly include punishment-based techniques involving sticks or sharp metal objects.

A staff member from the centre disclosed that García, in the midst of bathing the elephant, inadvertently stepped in front of it, leading to the fatal incident. The sanctuary has since been closed in response to the tragedy, reported Bangkok Post.

Hailing from Valladolid in northwest Spain, García was a law and international relations student at the University of Navarra. She was also an active member of the university’s security and defence club. As part of the Erasmus academic exchange programme, García was residing in Taiwan and was visiting Thailand as a tourist.

Accompanying her on the ill-fated trip was her boyfriend, an infantry cadet from Oviedo, who witnessed the horrifying event.